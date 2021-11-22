BOONE — The Blowing Rock girls basketball team defeated Hardin Park on Monday, Nov. 22, dominating the Eagles, 20-3. The boys team was more competitive, but Hardin Park got the best of the Rockets in winning, 48-34.
In other Watauga middle school action, the Cove Creek girls defeated Bethel, 9-6. In other boys games, Green Valley ran over Mabel, 35-6, while Cove Creek overcame Bethel's home challenge, 44-32.
The Watauga district middle school girls defeated Northview, 49-20, and the Watauga district middle school boys thumped Northview's boys, 59-34.
Blowing Rock's girls team remains undefeated at 4-0. The boys' loss to undefeated Hardin Park drops the Rockets to second place in the standings at 4-1.
Both the boys and girls' Watauga district teams are 4-1 on the young season.
