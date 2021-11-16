Brown recluse

Third grade 'Jacob' chose the brown recluse spider as his study subject, part of Sue Walker's class at Blowing Rock School.

BLOWING ROCK — It is that time of year when we might notice more pesky insects wanting to take up residence in our houses as they look to find shelter from the coming cold weather, so it is also a good time for third grade students at Blowing Rock School to study creepy-crawly things, too, like spiders.

Teacher Sue Walker had her third grade students doing just that recently, each charged with knowing more about a particular kind of spider and making a visual "model" of their subject arthropods. 

Trap door spider

'Ragdyn' was fascinated by trap door spiders, learning that they live underground all across the country, from Virginia to Florida as well as in California. They like warm weather, and are often found on banks.

Those models are on display this week in the school's media center. The assignment included providing some information about their species of eight-legged creatures. Through materials mostly found in the school media center, the students explored the spider world, from the riverbanks of the Virginia Piedmont to the jungles of Central and South America. There were brown recluse spiders, trap door spiders, and maybe even a black widow or two.

Spider model

We would likely have to look at the underside of this black spider for a red or orange spot to know whether or not it is a poisonous black widow. Blowing Rock 3rd grade teach Sue Walker had her students learning about spiders in November as a class project.

The students not only were exposed to nature, but to bits of geography, too — and they had to write about them and construct environmental models to reinforce their new understandings.

In another part of the media center, 4th graders had their Native Americans diarama projects on display, each describing a tribe in North Carolina. Some of the student choices to study included the Cherokee and Tuscarora.

          

