BLOWING ROCK — A casting clinic hosted by The Speckled Trout Outfitters taught the basics of fly fishing and casting techniques to raise money for the Mayfly Project.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, expert guides led participants in one-on-one technique workshops on the sight of Birdies Coffee & Treats at the Middle Fork Greenway U.S. 321 trailhead.
“The Mayfly Project supplies fly fishing gear and gives kids a different sport that the mountains lend to,” said Michael Foreman, The Speckled Trout Executive Chef and Fishing Guide. “We love rivers. We want other people to love rivers. We do it for love and passion.”
The Mayfly Project is a national nonprofit that uses fly fishing as a way to engage and mentor children in foster care. The organization’s mission is to support children in foster care to “have fun, build confidence and develop a meaningful connection with the outdoors.”
The Boone Project for the Mayfly Project is led by Nils Peterson and has mentored 11 children since its founding in 2018, according to the Mayfly Project. According to the organization, four to six children will participate in the program this year.
Project Mentor Wynn Parrish was present at the fundraising event to collect donations and share education about the nonprofit. Parrish said he has volunteered with the program since 2019.
Parrish said five trips are planned each year, with meetings happening throughout the summer. All necessary supplies are provided and the project aims to be as “inclusive” as possible.
“We are very open — we will include the parents, we will include you if you’ve been in foster programs, even if you’re 50 years old and you were in a foster program,” Parrish said. “We really want it to be a very inclusive thing focused around foster kids.”
Parrish said throughout his years of mentoring, he has seen the impact the program has on children in foster care. He said he has seen “disconnected” children grow enthusiastic about fly fishing and become more confident in their social skills as well as fishing.
“It’s about coping. I’m not going to fix everything in these kids’ pasts. We’re just giving them a place where they can go and have fun,” Parrish said.
