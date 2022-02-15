Erica Brinker, center, and Emily Brinker, right, are all smiles in receiving the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce 'Business of the Year' award on Feb. 15, at the chamber's annual awards luncheon, hosted at the Green Park Inn. Chelsea Garrett (far left) of law firm di Santi Watson Capua Wilson & Garrett, PLLC presented the award.
The Mustard Seed Market's Danielle Stewart, center, is the first on stage to receive the Blowing Rock Chamber's award for Outstanding Customer Service in the Retail category on Feb. 15, from Monkee's co-owner and award sponsor, Ken Wehrmann. The chamber's annual meeting and luncheon was hosted at the Green Park Inn, with an estimated 160 in attendance.
Kyndall Monroe, manager of Village Pharmacy in the Tanger Outlet Center, receives the Outstanding Customer Service award in the Service category from Blowing Rock Brewery CEO Jeff Walker on Feb. 15 at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards luncheon hosted by the Green Park Inn.
Sunny Rock Eggs & Things owner Yvonne Myers, left, addresses the crowd after receiving the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Customer Service award in the Hospitality category on Feb. 15 at the Green Park Inn. Jan Winkler, far right, of award sponsor The Winkler Organization, was the presenter.
Blowing Rock TDA executive director Tracy Brown hams it up alongside assistant director Amanda Lugenbell on Feb. 15, while accepting the Community Impact Award from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's annual meeting and awards luncheon was hosted by the Green Park Inn.
BLOWING ROCK — To "Love Blowing Rock" brings its own rewards but for the owners of The Speckled Trout and Bottle Shop, their passion for the town and their customers earned them a big award, too: "Business of the Year," presented by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Erica and Emily Brinker picked up the trophy on Feb. 15 at the Green Park Inn, the site of this year's Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards luncheon.
An estimated 160 area business owners, managers and civic leaders were in attendance. After Chamber CEO Charles Hardin opened and closed the fastest annual meeting in history and Rev. Kathy Beach of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church delivered the invocation, the gathered assemblage dined on salad, lasagna, and chicken dishes before getting down to the business of recognizing the past year's nominated outstanding businesses.
Award for Outstanding Customer Service in the Retail Category
WINNER: The Mustard Seed Market
Other Nominees: Food Lion-Blowing Rock; Village Jewelers
Award for Outstanding Customer Service in the Service Category
WINNER: Village Pharmacy
Other Nominees: LifeStore Bank & Insurance; Studio M
Award for Outstanding Customer Service in the Hospitality Category
WINNER: Sunny Rock Eggs & Things
Other Nominees: Grandfather Mountain Winery; Doc's Rocks
Community Impact Award
WINNER: Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority
Other Nominees: Appalachian Regional Healthcare System; Appalachian Ski Mountain
Volunteer of the Year: Joyce Zellner
Business of the Year
WINNER: The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
