Craig Franz

Craig Franz is a featured artist through Aug. 14 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series produced and hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Craig Franz - moon

Artist Craig Franz has started to enhance his landscape paintings with colors that 'play off each other'. Franz is a featured artist through Aug. 14 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series produced and hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Craig Franz - trail by lake

A lot of Craig Franz's landscape scenes will be familiar to High Country residents and visitors, such as this one from along the carriage trail at Bass Lake on the outskirts of Blowing Rock.
Craig Franz - talking

Craig Franz is a featured artist through Aug. 14 in the Artists in Residence series at Blowing Rock's Edgewood Cottage, on Main Street next door to the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.

