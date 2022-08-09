BLOWING ROCK — Expressing creativity can take many forms. One of this week's featured Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage, Frederick "Craig" Franz, even finds it in tilling the soil.
Franz is a landscape artist, splitting his time between homes in Avery County and Wilkesboro. The Blowing Rocket featured him last September 3 during his week at Edgewood Cottage with a story entitled, "Appealing Composition." (https://www.wataugademocrat.com/mountaintimes/entertainment/art/appealing-composition-artist-in-residence-fredrick-craig-franz/article_3f556c17-3c0a-5d70-adeb-5e1c5998ae0e.html)
Although he arrived in Avery County at a young age with his parents — "kicking and screaming," he admits — from what he considered his home in Michigan, Franz grew to love the High Country and wouldn't want to live anywhere else.
One reason, of course, is that the High Country has emerged in his artistic life as a target rich environment. For his landscapes, just around every corner of a road or trail is a new, interesting or beautiful scene to paint. The trees, the rocks, the lakes, the rivers and the trails themselves have proven to be pathways to artistic heaven for Franz.
"I have always admired fine art," he said in an Aug. 8 interview with The Blowing Rocket. "And I have always enjoyed a certain comfort that one day I would be able to pursue my interest full-time."
That time came last year when, at 68 years young, he retired from his "day job" after a 43-year career as a dental technician.
"I took some art classes when I studied at Appalachian State," recalled Franz, "but I really fell in love with jewelry art. So I then went to study that at the University of Kansas. I didn't graduate, but I took enough classes to get started. I came back home and set up a jewelry craftsman studio in my parents' basement and did that for a few years, including as a part of the HANDS initiative in Boone."
While trying to make a living as a jewelry artist, Franz was discovered for his technical proficiency, in a dental laboratory, and embarked on a well-paying career as a dental technician.
Art has always been a part of his primary interests, though.
"I am largely self-taught, but still learning," he says. "And that, really, is something that I have shared in recent conversations. Life is a learning experience, ultimately. We are all students. Here, later in my life, I have dabbled in gardening but am trying to educate myself in how to successfully do it. Boy, have I developed an appreciation for the pioneers here in the mountains who used to have to grow their own food."
In addition to his painting, Franz literally sows seeds in what he describes as "raised gardens" because the soil is so rocky and shallow in Avery County.
"There are certain commonalities between art and gardening," Franz explains, "because both utilize creative processes and instincts. With a raised garden, you build up your frame and amend your soil. It really is a creative process that allows me to grow just about anything I want or can. I grow tomatoes, zucchini, squash, potatoes, beans, even lettuce."
Reflecting back on his time at Edgewood Cottage last September for the Artists in Residence series, Franz said it was very special.
"It was a great time, not just because I sold 25 paintings but because I met so many wonderful Blowing Rock people. More than 40 percent of my sales of paintings happened on the last day, on Sunday. When church let out at Rumple and St. Mary's, it just seemed like people flocked in," said Franz.
Since his last appearance at Edgewood Cottage, Franz said he has been "branching out."
"I continue to do palette knife work and brush work, as well as the pastels that I rediscovered. Pastels were the first medium when I started 16 or 17 years ago. I am looking to get more expressive in my use of colors. Instead of being totally representational of a scene, I get a little more creative with, for example, the skies and my use of complementary colors. In the end, I think that is what appeals to the human eye," he said.
Franz added, "I am not so deep a thinker that I go into human psychology of colors. I just know what appeals to my eye. Having studied art theory, I know that playing colors off one another on canvas has an appeal."
Franz is inspired by the masters, of course, like Renoir, Monet, Manet, Michelangelo, da Vinci, Van Gogh, but acknowledges so many terrific contemporary artists.
"Because I do landscapes, the French Impressionists have been important to me, but I am humbled by what I see in the work of so many great artists in Western North Carolina. You featured a lady here at Edgewood Cottage in mid-June, Karin Neuvirth, who does palette knife work. Well, I was so intrigued by what she creates that I am taking a class from her next week. I was so impressed. She works in acrylics and I work in oils, so I am going to see what I can learn from her," Franz said.
Artists in Residence has become a special week for Franz.
"I hope they invite me back so I can put this on my calendar every summer. I love the series, both for my ability to share some of my work but also because I enjoy seeing the creations of other artists and talk with them about what they are doing and their creative processes," said Franz. "Coming to Blowing Rock is very important to me. i was a member of Main Street for several years, so there are a number of people here who are familiar with my work. This place is very special to me."
Visitors to Edgewood Cottage can meet and talk with Franz through Aug. 14. The Artists in Residence series is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the featured artists available on site.
