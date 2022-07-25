Old Communion Table at Rumple, repurposed

Found long abandoned and unused in the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church attic, this table was rebuilt and refinished by church member Walt Baggstrom. Later, he discovered that it is 'the old communion table' that formerly has served thousands of church members through the years. No one has yet been found who knows exactly how old this red maple piece of historic church furniture actually is.

