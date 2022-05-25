Mayor Charlie Sellers speaks to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on May 24, urging them to consider expanding funding for 24/7 ambulance service in multiple locations within the county, including a base in Blowing Rock.
The May 24 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners drew a near capacity crowd. Some were supporting a proposal to name the Community Recreation Center after a longtime teacher and coach at Watauga High School. A sizable contingent was there to support Mayor Charlie Sellers’ public comments about expanding 24/7 ambulance service to better serve outlying communities, such as Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, and Deep Gap. Others were there for the commissioners’ public hearing on the proposed budget.
BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers “took it easy” on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on May 24 when they invited public comments about the proposed budget. Call it a soft sell.
After thanking the commissioners for their service to Watauga County, Sellers opened his allotted three minutes with invitations to the May 26 ribbon cutting for the History Walk, the May 28 Memorial Day ceremony at the Rotary Gazebo in Memorial Park, and the July 2 Fourth of July Parade on Main Street.
Then Mayor Sellers got to his real reason for coming before the commissioners.
Over the last several years, explained Sellers, the demographics of Watauga County have changed with population increases throughout the county. He asked the commissioners to think hard about their budget and the needs of communities like Valle Crucis, Foscoe, Beech Mountain, Deep Gap and Blowing Rock, for instance, for 24/7 ambulance transport services. He emphasized that the national, “90 in 9” standard is far from being met by the current Boone-centric ambulance transport service and that additional 24/7 bases needed to be added.
Reached after his formal comments to the commissioners, Sellers said, “This issue of ambulance transport is not just a Blowing Rock issue. It is a countywide issue. I know the county commissioners have been proactive in the past with things like the new recreation center and funding for schools, but they also need to be looking after the health and well-being of all of the citizens within the county. That includes the availability of 24/7 transport with paramedics within a very few minutes, not fragments of hours. The only way that can be achieved is by locating those bases where they are needed in the outlying areas. The county has grown so much and our residents deserve better service. Is it going to require an unnecessary death to get action on this?”
Board chairman John Welch thanked Sellers for his comments and double-checked the dates, times and location of the three upcoming events before moving on to the next speaker.
