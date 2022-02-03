BLOWING ROCK — A look in the southwest corner of the American Legion Building on Jan. 29 during the annual Blowing Rock Winterfest Silent Auction and Raffle was to gaze at creativity and imagination.
A whole row of Disney artwork was on display and up for bid, each framed piece displaying a retail value of $80 to $100+. A lot of younger folks might not remember Jiminy Cricket, but certainly the older passers-by had childhood memories flashing through their minds at seeing the cartoon character front and center in the display.
All sorts of handicrafts, restaurant gift certificates, woodworking and much, much more had been donated for the event and were available for purchase. And from the looks of visitors punching numbers into their smartphones, bidding was fierce.
The beneficiary of so much community largesse — both the donors and the purchasers — is Mountain Alliance, the popular nonprofit serving the youth of the region.
“Despite the freezing temperatures, our annual silent auction went great! We saw a steady flow of people throughout the day and we grossed just shy of $26,000,” said Marisa Sedlak on behalf of Mountain Alliance. “This auction is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised will provide transformative leadership experiences for teens in Watauga and Avery counties! Thank you so much to the town of Blowing Rock for allowing us to utilize the Legion Hall and thank you to everyone who showed up (in-person and virtually) to support Mountain Alliance.”
