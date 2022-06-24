The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 13
ARREST: Kenneth W. Brown, 52, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a July 22 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
June 14
ARREST: Joshua E. Humphrey, 27, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Humphrey was issued a June 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Casey R. Martin, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Martin was issued a June 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin C. Moore, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Moore was issued a July 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Green was issued a July 22 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Shook was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $500.
June 15
ARREST: Lynne M. Getz, 65, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking and communicating threats. Getz was issued a July 22 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a watch and Metaformin was reported in the 300 block of Greer Lane in Vilas.
June 16
ARREST: Andres P. Reeder, 26, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Reeder was issued a July 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 North in Boone.
June 17
THEFT: Theft of a trailer was reported in the 2000 block of Linville Creek Road in Vilas.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Springs Court in Blowing Rock.
June 18
ARREST: Albert E. Hawkins, 31, of Wilkes, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin. Hawkins was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 100 block of Pond Drive in Blowing Rock.
June 19
ARREST: Dallas R. Arnold, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charged of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Arnold was issued a July 7 court date and a $12,000 secured bond.
