BLOWING ROCK — When Susan March Payne was teaching art and raising a family, she had little time to create her own art. After moving to Boone six years ago, that all changed.
“I am originally from the tidewater region of Virginia,” said Payne at Edgewood Cottage, where from June 27 to July 3 she is one of two featured artists in the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s hugely popular, Artists in Residence series. “I was born in Suffolk, Virginia, but really started teaching art in the public schools of Virginia Beach. I taught there for 21 years, then moved to Charlotte to teach in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school district before teaching seven more years in Union County.”
After retiring from teaching, she moved to the High Country.
“I moved to Boone six years ago and met some other painters at Blue Ridge ArtSpace,” said Payne, who explained that her undergraduate work was at Longwood College before getting a Master’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. “At ArtSpace, my goal was to create one painting each day, so that usually meant doing about two per week. Soon we were accumulating all of these paintings and putting them in a closet.”
For Payne, this week’s Artists in Residence gig is a sort of “coming out” party.
“A good number of the paintings that will fit are now out of the closet and here at Edgewood Cottage this week!” she said.
Some might call Payne a seasonal artist.
“A few years ago, I met some quilters and became fascinated with quilting because my grandmother used to do it. In the winter, I love sitting inside, quilting, and looking at the snow outside. A couple of years ago, I slipped in the wintry conditions and broke my foot, so I am not doing that anymore! In the warmer, summer months, I love to do plein air painting with friends at Turner’s Creek or even in my backyard, with the flowers and things. I just go out and paint.”
In explaining her artistic style, Payne got specific.
“What I really like is the changing light and its effect on color. Sometimes I will do color over-vivid because I like to see the interaction of certain colors, such as reds, greens, and purples. I am more expressionistic with color, rather than realistic. Some of my brush strokes are impressionistic, but really it is post-impressionistic because I often exaggerate the colors.”
Payne said that she has always enjoyed the process of art, but for much of her life was unable to explore some of the techniques and styles she was teaching.
“Some of the techniques, like contra lines, I introduced to my students but while teaching I never really had the chance to explore them myself. Raising children and teaching all day takes a toll on energy and time. I didn’t even attempt some of the things I taught until I retired from teaching. I do maybe two paintings a month now, although in the summer I might do one a week.”
Art lovers can meet and talk with Payne at Edgewood Cottage in downtown Blowing Rock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, from June 27 through July 3.
