Seven more collegebound students receive Blowing Rock Community Foundation scholarships Staff Report Jun 27, 2022 BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to qualified students for over 30 years. Each scholarship has been for four years and/or 12 semesters of higher education.To date, 125 scholarships have been awarded with 95% of these recipients completing their degrees. Scholarships to date have totaled over $1.3 million.For 2022, the Foundation is proud to present the following:Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship ($15,000) – Emma KnightTessien Family Scholarship ($5,000) – Lilly BrownJean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship ($5,000) – Zade TincherRobert Hess Scholarship ($5,000) – Ryan FoxDavid and Nancy Rankin Scholarship ($2,500) – Cristian HamiltonBlowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship (ASU) ($2,000) - Jillian RussertBlowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship ($1000) - Elle NicholsWith the addition of these seven students, the Foundation will fund scholarships for 19 students during the 2022-23 academic year.At Spring Commencement programs in May the following scholarship students received their diplomas:Wesley Harwood and Kate Kearse – University of North Carolina at Chapel HillBreanna Meadows – University of North Carolina at GreensboroMary Alexis Lippard – Appalachian State University, andMegan Searcy – Gardner Webb UniversityJasmine Van Dyke graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in December, 2021."The Foundation is proud of these students and is assured of their success in the future," said Sandy Miller, chair of the foundation's board of trustees.
