BLOWING ROCK — In a landslide victory over late write-in challenger Sue Sweeting, Mayor Charlie Sellers won another term in the Nov. 2 municipal elections.
While who received the write-in votes will not be reported for a couple of days, Sweeting is the only known person to have campaigned for votes. In the Caldwell County portion of the Town of Blowing Rock, there was one vote recorded as a write-in, vs. 23 votes for Sellers. For votes cast in the Watauga County section of Blowing Rock, write-ins received 92 votes to 408 for Sellers, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.
Sellers said later in the evening, “I am exceedingly grateful to the voters of Blowing Rock for their strong support. These are critical times in Blowing Rock, even transitional. When all is said and done this election is not about seasonal residents vs. full-time residents. Certainly it is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It is simply about Blowing Rock.
“I grew up here. I have strong ties here,” said Sellers. “So it is heartwarming to know that the vast majority of our voters have confidence that I am looking toward what is best for the whole town, not just one or two special interest groups. Demographic and economic trends are pushing growth our way. I relish the opportunity to work with the rest of town council in helping manage growth while working to preserve the community characteristics that make Blowing Rock special.”
A Tight Race for Three Commissioner Seats
There were three open seats and four candidates for the Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners. According to the NC Board of Elections website, in the Watauga County section of Blowing Rock, Doug Matheson (389 votes) and Pete Gherini (344) were the clear top vote getters, while Melissa Pickett (251) edged Nancy Pitts Collins (221) for the third seat. In Caldwell County, those numbers held up, though the top three choices were a bit closer: Matheson (22), Gherini (19), Pickett (15), and Collins (6).
In Caldwell County, there were no write-in votes for the board of commissioners but in Watauga County write-ins for commissioner received 17 votes.
Given the total number of votes cast for mayor were a little more than a third of the votes cast for the three commissioner seats, it appears that there was very little “single shot” voting in this election.
After the polls closed and the election winners became obvious, Gherini said, “First, I have to credit my campaign team. They worked very hard for me and they were very effective on my behalf and in helping coordinate our efforts. Since we worked toward this for the better part of a year, of course we are tired.
“But I am also energized by the strong support I received,” said Gherini. “I learned a lot during my tenure as chairman of the Blowing Rock planning board. It is a volunteer advisory role, but it is rich with experience and for understanding the forces that are at work here. Urban migration to rural communities like Blowing Rock is real and we may be at the epicenter of that demographic trend. Blowing Rock is in the heart of the High Country near a major university and has a great school but unlike many small rural towns, we have high speed broadband services. Those and other factors combine to make us a desired destination not just for vacations, but as a place to live, work, and play.”
Gherini emphasized that he is especially looking forward to joining the other town council members in working toward policy solutions, collaboratively.
Local election officials are tentatively scheduled to release the names of the people receiving write-in votes on Thursday, Nov. 4.
