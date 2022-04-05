BOONE – The Watauga Housing Forum met for the second time on March 28 to discuss housing accessibility issues in Watauga County.
Kellie Reed Ashcraft, the facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum, welcomed participants to the event and introduced the topic for the night: accessibility in housing.
According to the 2021 High Country Housing Needs Assessment, a well-balanced rental housing occupancy rate is typically 94-96 percent. The market for Watauga County has an occupancy rate of 99.9 percent. This is an indicator of a significant rental housing shortage.
Jamie Byrch, co-facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum, introduced a video that he helped create. The video featured several interviews of local residents who have experienced first-hand the issues with accessibility in terms of their housing.
The interviewees recounted experiences of not being able to find housing, not being able to see a rental unit before signing a lease and many more issues surrounding finding somewhere to live.
Byrch noted the community members who spoke out in the video are not isolated events, and that all of the issues they touched on are common throughout the High Country.
After the video, Ashcraft introduced the four panelists speaking at the event, Jorge Escobar, co-chair of the Immigrant Justice Coalition, Marnie Salwson of Hospitality House of Northwest NC, Marisa Cornell, executive director of the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, and Yolanda Adams of Watauga County Schools and Q’Pasa Appalachia.
The panelists introduced themselves and addressed questions that were brought up by participants.
Ashcraft asked the panelists about what resonated with them the most after watching the video with people sharing their housing experiences.
The panel addressed issues that are less spoken about such as people who have been incarcerated trying to find housing and community members who have a hard time finding housing that allows pets.
Those who attended, both virtually and in-person, broke up into smaller groups to discuss data on accessibility in housing and their own personal experiences when it comes to housing in Watauga County.
With so many students in Watauga County, student housing is yet another issue. Based on data of recently built off-campus housing, there was a 100 percent occupancy rate, which is incredibly high regarding rental housing, according to the 2021 High Country Housing Needs Assessment.
Stephen Poupart, a student at Appalachian State University, addressed the panel in regards to housing as a student in Boone.
“We’re having to pay very high rents for what is available to students,” he said. “We’re still competing against everyone else. It just makes for a difficult situation.”
Another issue in terms of accessibility in housing is limited access to cars and grocery stores. The 2021 High Country Housing Needs Assessment stated that Watauga County has 501-1000 households that don’t have access to a car and live more than a mile away from the nearest grocery store.
Additionally, the county has 0.01-0.1 grocery stores and supermarkets for every 1,000 residents, according to the assessment.
The next housing forum on April 11 will focus on affordability in housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.