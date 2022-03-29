BLOWING ROCK — With 20 college scholarship recipients currently enrolled in school and 114 previous scholarship recipients granted — all with ties to Blowing Rock — the Blowing Rock Community Foundation has opened the application period for new scholarships to be awarded this year.
Susie Greene, Vice Chair of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, serves as primary liason for the scholarship program.
"These scholarships are established to honor Blowing Rock students attending institutions of higher education – community college, technical school or two/four year colleges and universities," said Greene.
She went on to list the scholarship qualifications, including:
- must be a student (or will enter in Fall, 2022) at a community college, technical school, or two/four year college or university
- must currently live and have lived in the Blowing Rock School District for the previous two years
- must have attended Watauga High School for a minimum of two years (exceptions may be made for home school students and/or private/prep school students)
- must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or better
- must submit a completed application and a typed, 1-2 page statement which will include the following:
- goals for the future
- academic as well as personal and professional
- academic, extracurricular activities, and community service
- financial information
"Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit (scholarship, extracurricular/community service/work experiences, leadership, and character) and need (family resources and income, other siblings in college, family circumstances, other available financial aid, and any other relevant information)," Greene said.
The scholarship application is available online at:
Questions about the scholarship program can be directed to Greene by email (greenesusie02@gmail.com) or phone (828-295-3217).
Questions about computer inputs for the scholarship application may be directed to Sallie Aceto by email (salliebaceto@gmail.com) or phone (704-953-6113).
Previous scholarship recipients are or have attended a variety of higher education institutions, including Appalachian State, UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, Liberty University, Carnegie Mellon, Campbell University, College of Charleston, Davidson, Caldwell Community College, Haywood Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, Ohio Technical College, Auburn University, East Tennessee State, Peace College, Western Carolina, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Greensboro College, UNC-Wilmington, Ohio State, Hollins College, UNC-Greensboro, Wake Forest, Catholic University, Princeton, Notre Dame, St. Mary's College, Clemson, Montana State, UNC-Asheville, Southern Virginia University, UNC-Charlotte, Gardner-Webb, Elon University, Presbyterian College, Guilford Technical College, Bluefield College, Christopher-Newport University, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Scholarship recipients now in their fourth year include Wesley Harwood, Kate Kearse, Alexis Leppard, Megan Searcy, and Savannah Troyer.
Scholarship recipients currently in their third year include Haylee Barker, S. Breanna Meadows, Grace Temple, and Jasmine Van Dyke.
Second year recipients include Brooke Byrd, Ashlyn Edmisten, Catie Holder, and Tessa Trate.
First year recipients includ Abe Bachman, Daisy Coffey, Libby Glidewell, Riley Kiker, Bella Knight, Paige Smith, and Lena Westwood.
