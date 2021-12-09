BLOWING ROCK — It is that time of year, still early in the holiday season. Boys and girls all over the world are making last minute additions to their Christmas lists. Some small fry are writing Santa for two new front teeth. Other thoughtful ones, of course, are asking for world peace.
This year in Blowing Rock, the letter-writing took on some new meaning after last week’s apprehension of The Grinch by the Blowing Rock Police with help from a few folks in the community — and it was just in time for the captured perpetrator to be carted down Main Street at the end of the annual Christmas Parade, right in front of a smiling Santa Claus.
Thanks to the BRPD’s work, The Grinch and his gang were unable to steal Christmas from Blowing Rock. In a letter to the editor received this week by The Blowing Rocket from the North Pole, Santa reaffirmed his newfound, special affection for Blowing Rock and especially the children in this community.
Dear Editor,
Thank you so much for the detailed report last week about the investigation into the The Grinch’s sinister plot to steal Christmas from the Blowing Rock area and the BRPD’s apprehension of the scoundrels. Can you imagine how it might have impacted the rest of my deliveries around the world if he was successful in giving Rudolph and the team LSD or some other hallucinogenic drug? Why, I might have gone down the wrong chimneys after landing on the wrong rooftops in the wrong cities in the wrong countries! That could have been disastrous since all of my deliveries are customized for each little boy and girl around the world. Their parents would have been very frustrated where assembly is required. I doubt that very many of the folks living along the Amazon River in Brazil know Russian and the families in Norway probably can’t read Punjabi.
I also want to say thank-you to Suzy Barker and Cathy Barker at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce for having installed “Santa’s Mailbox” in Memorial Park again. I hope that is now an annual tradition because having a centralized location makes it real convenient for my elves to collect those precious letters. There is a downside, of course. Because you are saving the elves time, they frequently like to frolic in that new playground in Memorial Park and they lose track of the clock, especially underneath the glow of those spectacular holiday lights you have in the trees of the park.
Come to think of it, Simon, one of my senior elves, recently came back to the North Pole from vacation driving one of those expensive Humvees. Did Blowing Rock hire him, by chance, to wind the lights around the upper branches of your trees? That is good elf work, to be sure, but I also want to make sure Simon does the right thing by the tax man in April.
Getting back to Santa’s Mailbox, my elves have started regularly collecting all of the letters dropped there by the boys and girls in Blowing Rock, including so many visitors to town. Isn’t it great to live in a special place that people want to visit? You get to meet so many new friends from so many places!
Anyway, Mrs. Claus and I are overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of Blowing Rock’s boys and girls as we read these letters to Santa. Of course there are the usual requests for such things as two new front teeth for Christmas, an Xbox or Playstation, or an iPhone, but you should be very proud of your children there because the spirit of giving is not lost on them. Let me share a few examples I have received, which I have taken the liberty to edit just a bit for spelling and such:
Well, you get the idea. It is amazing what goes through the hearts and minds of children. Mrs. Claus and I relish the fact that Blowing Rock’s children confide in us this way.
While I am writing this note to you, let me publicly thank John Warren and Tim Gentry for communicating what they heard at Sunny Rock to the police. Tell them that while normally it isn’t polite to eavesdrop on other folks’ conversations at a restaurant, in this case they did a great thing.
Dr. Bunky Davant must be a very brave man. Going so far off the carriage trail without his glow-in-the-dark bracelet activated to light the way took a lot of courage. But I am glad he investigated and found The Grinch’s lair — and got back safely to report what he had seen to the police.
One more thing: Please tell Brad Moretz at Appalachian Ski Mtn that I am working with the weather gods to deliver a cold front soon and maybe even a fresh powdering of snow before Christmas. Now I say that, but most of those weather gods hail from Texas so have a mind of their own. And, like my elves, often get distracted from the assigned mission and have to get whipped back into shape. Sometimes they get back to work with a frenzy and bring too much energy to the task, which is what causes hurricanes and tornadoes and floods.
Please don’t tell Mr. Moretz that, if we have time on Christmas Eve, my reindeer like to shred the slopes of the ‘Thin Slice’ run while I literally ride the rails down ‘Hard Core.’ Mrs. Claus used to be quite the ski bunny, you know, but these days she prefers to sip cocoa by the fireplace here at the North Pole and live vicariously through our tall tales once we get back from the Christmas Eve adventures all around the world. Last year, she particularly liked the one about Rudolph wrestling alligators in South Florida’s Everglades. With an estimated 200,000 gators living in the ‘Glades and some 1.5 million in the whole state of Florida, I am not sure why anyone PEOPLE would want to live there! If I didn’t have my regular job up here at the North Pole, I think I would rather choose Blowing Rock as a place to call home.
Oh, you have so much to like and be thankful for in Blowing Rock. If I wasn’t coming through town until after midnight, I would petition Mayor Charlie Sellers for a key to the city! But do tell ol’ Charlie that Rudolph, Comet and Cupid especially like flying over The Blowing Rock. You might say that get a real lift when flying over that upward draft of wind. One time it was so strong that I had to scold all the reindeer for crying out “whoopee!” too loud, all in unison.
We also like to circumvent Grandfather Mountain a couple of times when delivering presents in your area. The reindeer swoop down really fast and low so that my sleigh really does ride the rails of the viaduct. It is getting harder for me, though, to jump out and catch presents in midair while holding onto the sleigh.
Well, Editor, I must close for now because Christmas is getting close and the elves require a lot of supervision as we prepare for our adventures on the big day a couple of weeks from now. The only time off we have is on Dec. 18, when we catch our breath for a bit. Of course we will be sipping some eggnog while watching the Boca Raton Bowl. Just know that this year, because of the work done in Blowing Rock to catch Grinch, we will be rooting for Appalachian State to beat Western Kentucky!
Sincerely,
Santa Claus
Editor’s Note: Certainly we appreciate Santa writing to us and sharing some of his stories and secrets. Any time he wants to visit or move to Blowing Rock, we’ll leave the light on for him.
