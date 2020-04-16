WILKES — On April 10, Foundation Forward Inc. of Burke County, in conjunction with Scrubs & More, announced that it has “donated several pallets full of new medical scrubs, lab coats, shoes and other medical supplies” to the Samaritan’s Purse donation center in North Wilkesboro, according to a statement released by Foundation Forward.
These items will help medical personnel on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing relief efforts at home and around the world.
“We had originally intended to shift our focus to online sales in 2020. However, with the recent drastic changes because of COVID-19, we decided to donate our entire inventory to help those in need,” said Vance Patterson, founder of both Foundation Forward Inc. and Scrubs & More. “We are very thankful to all of our doctors and nurses for their brave and tireless efforts. We are fortunate to be able to donate these items, and we would also like to encourage others to donate as much as they can.”
Samaritan’s Purse response teams are currently on the ground in New York City and Milan, Italy, to provide care for patients infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Steve Nickel, vice president of donor ministries at Samaritan’s Purse said, “Samaritan’s Purse is very thankful to receive donations like this. We are able to take these items and help people all over the world. It really opens the door to share God’s love and message.”
More details about Samaritan’s Purse relief efforts can be found at samaritanspurse.org.
Additional details about Foundation Forward Inc. can be found at www.chartersoffreedom.com.
