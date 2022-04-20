BOONE — For the family of Watauga County resident Andrew Polonsky and his wife, Victoria Kovtun, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has turned their lives upside down.
Polonsky, an assistant professor in the computer science department at App State, and his wife are originally from Eastern Ukraine.
Some of he and his wife’s family have left Ukraine for more safety in Europe. Other family members have moved to safer areas within Ukraine. Some family members are currently under Russian occupation.
Polonsky said his father left Ukraine and will be staying with he and his wife. He is unsure if his father will ever go back to his previous life in Ukraine, so they are preparing for him to stay a long time. His father had to take an evacuation train to western Ukraine, where he crossed into Poland. Upon entry into Poland, he was able to get into the United States with a visa.
“He was very lucky,” Polonsky said. “He didn’t really want to leave, but people around started to leave because they realized that the war is not going to end anytime soon. So more people started leaving. He realized it’s not safe for him anymore there, and that’s why he made the decision, even though he really was ready to stick it out.”
Polonsky’s father is currently in Connecticut with his brother, but will move to the Boone area soon.
Life for Kovtun’s family has changed since Russia attacked. She wrote in a statement that some of her family stayed in the constantly shelled Kharkiv. Some of them fled Ukraine and escaped to Europe. Others moved from the war area to the central and westerns part of Ukraine. She also wrote that some family members had no chance to leave, and now live under Russian occupation.
Kovtun’s father, Oleksandr, 60, decided to stay in Kharkiv. She wrote that he owns a restaurant and cooks for the Ukrainian army. He is currently living in the basement of the restaurant along with the restaurant crew and their families.
Kovtun wrote that her mother, Olga, 57, moved from Kharkiv to Kremenchuk, a town in the Poltava area, where Kovtun’s aunt and uncle live. She wrote that her mother is volunteering and helping the refugees find accommodations, food and clothing.
Kovtun has a video call with her mother daily, and she wrote that her mother felt very guilty that she left her beloved partner in Kharkiv, but he had to stay there with his aging mother. She writes that her mother left Kharkiv because Kovtun begged her about it every day and asked to do it so she could survive and see her grandson, Ronnie.
Kovtun wrote her sister Iryna, 34, has moved from Kharkiv to Brussels, Belgium, working remotely as an accountant for a Ukrainian company and “feels pretty lost.” Kovtun wrote that her sister doesn’t know what should be her next step, and that her Ukrainian salary is not enough for living in Europe.
Kovtun’s cousin, Natasha, 39, and nephew, Tima, 12, are also from Kharkiv. She wrote that they survived the first week of the war by hiding in the small basement of their apartment.
Natasha and Tima lived in the central area of Kharkiv which has been bombed by planes.
“Natasha said that she will never forget that feeling when the bomber flies near your house because the whole house was shaking,” Kovtun wrote. “She said that she even felt like all her insides were vibrating from the sound. She and Tima were praying all the time in the basement to survive, and after one week of that hell, they ran away to Poland.”
Kovtun wrote that the road to Poland was a nightmare because thousands of people were in panic and were trying to escape from Kharkiv on a train.
“The road to Poland took them about four days without proper food and sleep. They are living in a small town in Poland now,” Kovtun wrote. “The owner of a family hotel gave them a free room and he was a real blessing for them. Natasha is a professor of the National University of Pharmacy in Kharkiv, so she is continuing to teach online, plus she helps the owner of the hotel in the kitchen because she wants to pay him back for his generosity. Tima is attending Polish school.”
Kovtun wrote that all of her relatively safe family members are trying to do their best to live in a new reality. She wrote that they are trying to go to work and do everything possible to support the economy, the Ukrainian army and people who lost everything.
Kovtun wrote her biggest concern is for those family members living under Russian occupation.
Her aunt Valentina, 65, cousin Aleksandr, 33, cousin’s wife Alina, 33, and their sons Senya, 12, and Dima, 5, are living in Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv area. Kovtun wrote that she does not have a way to communicate with them because they have not had internet or mobile connection since March 10.
The last time Kovtun talked to Alina, she wrote that Alina told her that the situation was pretty bad. She wrote that her cousin Alina said all stores were asking for cash as people could not buy anything with a card. She wrote that there is no way to take out cash because all ATMs are empty.
She also wrote that Alina was working on an ambulance and that when they last talked, they were almost out of medicine and could not help people who needed it. Kovtun wrote that Alina said that she could not buy even a cough syrup for little Dima, who got sick because they were living in the basement most of the time.
Kovtun wrote that Alina was lucky to have some stock of flour, so she could bake bread and that they also had access to the milk from the local farmer. Kovtun wrote that she does not know the situation with food.
Senya and Dima were okay the last time Alina spoke to Victoria.
Kovtun wrote that Alina told her, “Kids are being kids, they are pretty OK. They are bored because I don’t let them play outside because I am worrying about their life. Our neighbor’s daughter, who was 11, was killed by debris when she played outside. Dima also constantly asks me about some sweets. Unfortunately, we are out of sugar.”
Kovtun wrote that that was their last conversation.
After that last conversation, Kovtun wrote that neither Alina nor Aleksandrs had any internet or mobile connection. Kovtun wrote she is praying for them every day and that she is really afraid for their lives after what she saw Russian soldiers do in occupied areas. Whenever Kovtun sees sweets in a store, she wrote that she remembers about little Dima, who is a real “sweet tooth” in their family and feels deep despair and helplessness. Kovtun wrote that she is hopeful that all her family will have access to food because there are many people in Ukraine who don’t.
Polonsky said he and his wife try to help and support them. He said they donate to different organizations and try to raise awareness as much as possible.
“I do find that the fact that the world is supporting Ukraine really makes a difference to people in Ukraine,” Polonsky said. “That the world can see what’s going on and that the world can see that this is really a battle of good and the evil, and I think that really gives strength to Ukrainians.”
Polonsky said watching everything that’s happened in Ukraine has been his “worst fears coming true.” He said he is proud of how his country has continued fighting and pushing back against Russia’s invasion.
“I’ve never been more proud of my heritage,” Polonsky said.
When Polonsky’s father arrives in Boone, it will be the first time he will meet his grandson Ronnie.
