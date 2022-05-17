BLOWING ROCK — Not all of the results were in as this story was going to print, but at least some of the primaries were taking shape to give a good indication and the Watauga County School Board results looked to be final.
For the School Board, all three incumbents, Gary Childers(22.99%), Marshall Ashcraft (17.27%) and Jay Fenwick (17.92%) scored decisive victories. The nearest challenger, Chad Cole, had 12.92%. Dustin Cole Kerley, Jennie Hanifan, and Ron Cutlip each had under 10 percent, but more than 9 percent.
In the Democratic primary for Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1, Angela Laws King upset incumbent Carrington Pertalion, 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent.
Scanning adjacent counties, it appears Matt Rupp has defeated Tom McMurray in the Republican primary for North Carolina District 24 Judge; incumbent Virginia Foxx looks to be a clear winner in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5, with 76.65 percent of the vote, district-wide; and although Deanna Ballard looks to have lost in Avery County, she has more than enough votes in Watauga and Ashe to hold the Republican primary win vs. challenger Ralph Hise.
Of interest statewide, Donald Trump-backed Ted Budd (58.62%) is the winner in the hotly contested Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. Former NC Governor Pat McCrory (24.59%) polled second, and Mark Walker (9.24%) was a distant third. The 10 other candidates on the Republican ballot earned less than 3 percent, each.
With more than 81 percent of the Democratic primary votes, Cheri Beasley won easily. None of the other 10 candidates received more than 3.53 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.