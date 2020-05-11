The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock has suspended its weekly luncheon meeting at Chetola Resort due to COVID-19.
But that is not all bad. Now Rotarians can eat at home in front of their computers and local charities will benefit. At a recent weekly online Zoom meeting, conducted by President Ed Tausche, many Rotarians decided to donate the cost of the meals they are not eating. The Rotary Club will continue billing participating Rotarians for their Chetola lunches, said Rotary Treasurer Richard Gambill. That income will be donated to local charities to feed citizens who are out of work during this crisis.
The annual Rotary budget has already allotted $57,400 to local charities. In addition, the Rotary Board of Directors recently appropriated an additional emergency $2,500 from general Rotary funds, raising the total to nearly $60,000.
Alloting the additional $2,500 from the general budget, along with $3,000 from donated meals, allows the club to give an additional $5,500 to local organizations who are helping citizens hurt as the virus attacks the economy.
Treasurer Richard Gambill reported that in addition to their usual receipts from The Rotary Club, Blowing Rock Cares, Casting Bread, Hospitality House, The Hunger and Health Coalition and The Village Foundation will each receive an additional $1,100 with the prospect of more if Rotary meetings continue to occur online.
Rotary meetings include speakers every week, now addressing the club remotely.
Rotarian Jim Zellner recruits the weekly guest speakers. He also organizes the online meetings. Recent speakers have explained how the corona virus affects the work they do. This week Rotarians heard Todd Hendley, Managing Partner of Ransome in Boone. Todd gave an update on the Wine to Water Initiative.
Other recent speakers visiting Rotary remotely included:
April 6 — Don Presnell, Watauga Education Foundation, Work of Foundation and impact of Covid 19;
April 27 — Chuck Mantooth, App Regional Healthcare System, outlook for App Regional, plus Covid 19 impacts; and,
May 4 — Doug Gillin, Director of Athletics at ASU, the impact of Covid 19 on High School and College athletics.
