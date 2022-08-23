Members of the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock volunteered on Aug. 20 in helping to install pavers at the Middle Fork Greenway trailhead. 32 new pavers were installed, each representing a donation of at least $2,000.
Wendy Patoprsty, Director of the Middle Fork Greenway Project and Blowing Rock resident Curt Andrews (from the Middle Fork Greenway Steering Committee) joined new Blowing Rock Rotary club members Mike Taylor and John Bagg and long time Rotarians David Sweet, president, Barbara Prichard, and Alice Salthouse on Aug. 20 for the paver installation project at the Middle Fork Greenway's Blowing Rock trailhead.
BLOWING ROCK — The sign read, "Rotarians At Work" — and it wasn't lying. About a dozen members of the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock rolled up their sleeves on Saturday, Aug. 20, to help lay pavers at the trailhead of the Middle Fork Greenway.
Wendy Patoprsty, project manager for the Greenway pointed out that multiple phases of the Middle Fork Greenway (MFG) are currently in progress from Blowing Rock to Boone. She said the 1.2 miles of trail in Blowing Rock is in the design and engineering phase and should be ready for construction by 2024. The Blowing Rock trailhead was completed in 2019 as part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 321 (Valley Boulevard). The trailhead serves as a small park, as well as a parking area to access the sidewalks to downtown.
"To keep the momentum of the Greenway moving forward, individual donors are crucial to match state grants," said Patoprsty. "When a private donation is gifted, it matches state grants — to double the gift's impact. For a $2,000 donation to the greenway, you can get a custom engraved paver installed at the Blowing Rock trailhead. This paver program has been successful because of the partnership with Blowing Rock Rotary Club and its installation expertise."
On Aug. 20, Blowing Rock Rotarians showed up with work gloves, mallets, crowbars, and all the tools needed to pull out old pavers and replace them with thoughtful, inscribed messages from donors.
“It was such a fun experience working with the Rotarians,” said Patoprsty. “Their dedication and teamwork throughout the day made the hard work feel like a party!”
There are currently 77 pavers installed, and Blue Ridge Conservancy will be accepting donations through April of 2023 for a summer installation next year.
David Sweet, President of the Blowing Rock Rotary Club, said, “Rotary supports a variety of activities in Blowing Rock, and we are happy to help the Blue Ridge Conservancy with the Trailhead Park. The Middle Fork Greenway is a positive addition to Blowing Rock and the High Country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.