Middle Fork Greenway pavers installation at blowing Rock trailhead

Keep pounding! Pavers honoring donors of at least $2,000 were installed Aug. 20 by a team of Blowing Rock Rotarians and volunteers from the Middle Fork Greenway steering committee.

 Photo submitted
Rotarians at Work

Members of the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock volunteered on Aug. 20 in helping to install pavers at the Middle Fork Greenway trailhead. 32 new pavers were installed, each representing a donation of at least $2,000.
Rotarians supporting MFG

Wendy Patoprsty, Director of the Middle Fork Greenway Project and Blowing Rock resident Curt Andrews (from the Middle Fork Greenway Steering Committee) joined new Blowing Rock Rotary club members Mike Taylor and John Bagg and long time Rotarians David Sweet, president, Barbara Prichard, and Alice Salthouse on Aug. 20 for the paver installation project at the Middle Fork Greenway's Blowing Rock trailhead.

