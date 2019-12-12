The Samaritan’s Purse holiday special, “Christmas in Blowing Rock: An Evening with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder,” is sold out. According to Samaritan’s Purse, tickets for the event sold out around Dec. 4.
With questions, or to learn more about events hosted by the organization, call Samaritan’s Purse at (828) 262-1980 or visit it online at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/local-events-and-offices/.
