Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder perform ‘Christmas in Blowing Rock’ on Dec. 14 at two separate showtimes. Tickets are sold out for the event.

 Photo Courtesy of Ricky Skaggs Media

The Samaritan’s Purse holiday special, “Christmas in Blowing Rock: An Evening with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder,” is sold out. According to Samaritan’s Purse, tickets for the event sold out around Dec. 4.

With questions, or to learn more about events hosted by the organization, call Samaritan’s Purse at (828) 262-1980 or visit it online at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/local-events-and-offices/.

