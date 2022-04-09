BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock had a parking problem on April 8 and nobody cared. They even reveled in it.
Over 50 local residents, business owners and town officials converged on Green Street near its western intersection with U.S. 221 on Friday for the grand opening of Mustard Seed Home, the new business brought to Blowing Rock by Rob and Danielle Stewart and their employees.
Wind your way through the fragrant front and take a couple of steps up through a doorway. Suddenly, you will find yourself in front of what is sure to be a popular item: a Carolina blue and white ceramic ram that is very reminiscent of the UNC-Chapel Hill football team's animal mascot.
Look around, and the store is jammed with accessories for every mountain home. One celebrant couldn't get past admiring the wallpaper behind the cashier's counter. "I love those owls," she said, matter-of-factly.
From pottery to lamps, from flowers to baskets and more, Mustard Seed Home brings smiles to the faces of people passing through the aisles. After the ribbon-cutting, one visitor who asked not to be identified playfully said to her husband, "Can I borrow your credit card?"
A Facebook post for Mustard Seed Home describes it this way:
