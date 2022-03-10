WEST JEFFERSON — Crews have remained hard at work during the winter on the renovation and restoration of the 104-year-old West Jefferson Hotel building.
Owner Mark Beck said he hopes the cafe and hotel will open for service in 2023.
“The building was in rougher shape than I initially anticipated,” Beck said. “It was on the edge of collapse. It would not have made it another five years. The building could have easily collapsed or could have burned. That would have been a big loss culturally and historically for the town of West Jefferson.”
Once the renovations are completed, the plan is for 17 hotel rooms on the top floor with a café and retail shops on the bottom floor.
Beck says for the most part, the building’s look on the outside will not change from what people remember it looking like through the years.
“The building is going to look old; it will show the history and scars on the brick. Underneath the original, authentic architecture we are installing all new, modern infrastructure. It will function like a new building carefully hidden inside a grand, old landmark. It’s going to be beautiful and people are going to love it,” he said.
This is not the first National Historic Register restoration Beck done. Some of his other projects include a building in downtown Mooresville that was constructed in 1903 and one of the most famous commercial buildings in Charleston, located at 1 Broad Street. That building was constructed in 1853 and miraculously survived Civil War bombardment, fires, the 1878 earthquake and abandonment.
“I have been very fortunate in life. I have worked in big corporations; I have started some companies myself and I have done very well. As I got older, I started to think of ways that I could give back, and I decided that what I wanted to do as my way of giving back was to rescue important landmark buildings that needed somebody to step in and restore,” Beck explained. “I am not a developer. I do one building about every five years. I buy landmark buildings that are important to their communities and fix them up so they will last another century.”
Beck said that the old West Jefferson Hotel building is “extremely unique” compared to the many other historical structures he has seen or learned about.
“The building was built in 1917 and is a very early design done in anticipation of the automobile, which is why it has all of the beveled display windows at the street level. There is only one other building like it that I have found in America,” Beck said. “The building is a bridge between the horse and the car transportation eras”.
Contractor Greg Testerman, owner of New River Custom Builders, is overseeing the project.
“We have run into a lot of issues. The building was very structurally deficient by the time we got a hold of it and it’s amazing it’s still here. It was just barely hanging on,” he said.
Throughout its history, the building has served many purposes in West Jefferson and was considered the center of commerce for the town for many years. In addition to a hotel that saw both visitors and permanent residents staying there, the building used to be home to a bank, the library, the post office, a barbershop and different restaurants throughout its history.
“It’s an awesome project, we are very thankful and blessed to be a part of it. It’s going to be a wonderful asset to the town and the High Country in general,” Testerman said. “I’ve been here all my life and I don’t know of a building that is this big with this much character anywhere. I have worked in Boone, Blowing Rock and all these mountain towns and there is not a building like this at all. It’s definitely one of a kind and we are excited to bring it back.”
Testerman said that his crew has been working on the project for a little more than a year now and have found several artifacts and other important pieces of history that will be displayed somewhere in the building, likely as decorations and pieces of art that will be showcased for everybody to enjoy.
“The hotel has a unique history back with the early people. This building has a lot of famous aspects to it. It has a lot of character and a lot of characters that have been in it,” Testerman said. “You open up another room and you find some new surprises and have to adjust your plan.”
As the renovation continues, the next step will be getting subcontractors and other trade workers into the building.
“The blueprints we have and the ideas from Mr. Beck are amazing. It’s definitely going to be a trophy for the High Country,” Testerman said.
You can follow along with updates on the project by visiting the West Jefferson Hotel’s Facebook Page or Instagram.
