HIGH COUNTRY — This August, High Country Realtors® saw a slight stagnation in the four districts compared to July. The High Country MLS reports that of the 205 sales closed, the most expensive on the market was listed at $2,916,500 and the least expensive at $63,000 with a median of $400,000 overall.
As per the trend of inflation, home prices have significantly increased, greatly affecting the affordability of residential homes not only in western North Carolina, but all throughout the nation, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
This can be seen compared to last August, as there was a 6.7% increase in median sales price. Although, there was still an upward trend of 5.1% in sales. This increase can be partially explained by Sam Khater, a chief economist at Freddie Mac, “The increase in mortgage rates is coming at a particularly vulnerable time for the housing market as sellers are recalibrating their pricing due to lower purchase demand, likely resulting in continued price growth deceleration.”
In terms of days on the market, there is a 0% change from 2021.
Inventory
Looking at inventory, 472 homes were listed as active in MLS High Country counties and the most could be found in Watauga County at a whopping 237 while the least could be located in Avery County at 85.
Watauga County: REALTORS® Sold 98 homes with a median sales price of $202,305 totaling a combined price of $65.6 million.
Alleghany County: REALTORS® sold 20 homes with a median sales price of $281,000 totaling a combined price of $6.4 million overall.
Ashe County: REALTORS® sold 48 homes with a median sales price of $307,500 totaling a combined price of $16.8 million overall.
Avery County: REALTORS® Sold 39 homes with a median sales price of $315,000 totaling a combined price of $19.3 million.
Land Sales: REALTORS® recorded 103 land sales in Allegheny, Ashe, Avery and Watauga in total for the month of August equaling $12.7 million. With the minimum being $6,000, average being $124,150 and maximum being $965,000. Of the 103 sales, the average sale price to list price ratio is 84.5%.
Commercial Sales: In August, there were a total of four commercial sales with one in Avery, one in Ashe and two in Watauga; all totaling a combined $3 million overall. Of all four sales, the average of sale price to list price ratio was 93.5%
Interest Rates: Rates recorded as of Sept. 1, continue to move up, according to Freddie Mac.
