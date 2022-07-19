Teresa Gloster

Teresa Gloster of Lenoir is a self-taught folk art painter, exhibiting through July 24 in the Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage on Main Street in Blowing Rock.
Teresa Gloster - better times a comin'

Teresa Gloster paints of moment in time from her childhood. Her work is on display at Edgewood Cottage July 18-24, as part of the Artists in Residence series.
Teresa Gloster

Featured July 18-24 at Edgewood Cottage's Artists in Residence series, Teresa Gloster paints on a number of different 'canvases.'
Teresa Gloster

Raised by her grandparents mostly in West Virginia (her grandfather was a coal miner), Teresa Gloster moved to the Lenoir area when she was a young girl. Now an artist, she is the featured 'Artist in Residence' at Edgewood Cottage, July 18-24, exhibiting her folk art.
Teresa Gloster - John Henry

Music has been a big part of Teresa Gloster's life, including this depiction of her father singing 'John Henry' to the joy of his children.

