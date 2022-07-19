BLOWING ROCK — Inspired by a late night television show several years ago, Teresa Gloster went to Lowe's Hardware and bought a few buckets of paint — and started applying it to canvas or whatever else she could find.
"God put it in my head that I could do this and should be doing this," said Gloster on July 19 as she opened Edgewood Cottage as the Artist in Residence through July 24. "I had no training. I didn't know then that there were special paints and paint stores like Cheap Joe's Art Stuff in Boone. Quite a while after I started to paint, another artist said I was using the wrong kind of paint and I replied, 'But this is not cheap paint. I spent $7.95 per gallon!'"
Lenoir-based, Gloster laughs now in reflecting back on how she got her start, but relishes the opportunity to share the "moments in time" as she reflects back on her first career as a beautician and then as an artist.
"Now I paint in acrylics," she said. "I capture 'moments in time' from my childhood."
When she first started to paint after seeing Sam McMillan on television, she called and met him. A while later, McMillan called and asked whether she had been painting. When she replied, "Yes," he invited her to share some of her work at a show in Winston-Salem, but to bring it by his house first.
"He said, 'You don't know what you are doing,'" recalled Gloster, who added that he meant it a positive way, even if she was using her Lowe's Hardware-bought paints at that early point. "I received some great feedback from that early show and it inspired me to keep going."
Inspired, she joined a local group of artistic-minded women called, "Brushes and Palettes." After several meetings in which she shared, like the others, pieces of her work, one fellow member pulled her aside and said, "You are using the wrong kind of paint. That's household paint."
Smiling at her "But I paid $7.95 per gallon" story, Gloster said that it took awhile, even after starting to use the right kinds of paint, for her to understand who she was as an artist. Her breakthrough, or perhaps reinforcement, came in Atlanta.
"I was told about this folk art show in Atlanta and that although I wasn't registered as an exhibitor, I should load some of my paintings in my truck and bring them down," Gloster said. "Well, I did that. I arrived in Atlanta, dressed in a sweatshirt and sweatpants. My first thought was that I should go somewhere and change into something nicer, but I was anxious to get to the show.
"When I walked in, I discovered that everyone was dressed casual, just like me, in sweatshirts and sweatpants! It was a big place, with lots of exhibitors," she said. "I was told that maybe if I went around to all of the exhibitors, I might find one who would put my work up. I finally found a man who had been representing one particular artist and almost all of his work was already gone, sold. So he invited me to bring my stuff in."
Gloster went on to recall that it wasn't all that long after she had brought 36 pieces in for the show that she looked around and there were only six paintings remaining. The man asked her to setup to paint on site, and soon there were crowds all around her.
The Atlanta folk art show was a defining moment for Gloster. She finally knew what and who she was as an artist. "I am a folk art painter," she said.
Look around the room at her Edgewood Cottage exhibition and every painting has a least one story. Look closely, and there may be several stories in the same painting.
She includes text on some of her folk art. A trip to the city trash dump may not be the most fertile artistic ground for many artists, but for Gloster it was rich as she recalled her childhood. While some people were unloading trash, others were picking through it. On top of one pile, a young woman sporting a COVID-19 mask yells, "Thank you, Jesus! I found my baby's hair bows!" Along the right side of the same painting, a young man looks to his father and proclaims, "We goin' fishin' daday! Look at all the worms!"
Some of Gloster's work depicts what might have been a hard childhood life, like a large painting title, "Work in Rags," of several women hanging clothing or sheets to dry on lines stretched between trees besides a rickety-looking log cabin.
A painting of a heavenly choir seems solemn enough, but look at the frame and Gloster has inscribed her own language of symbols, icons, and letters. "It's how I read my music," she says.
Music was a big part of Gloster's childhood, and the song "John Henry" figured prominently in that it inspired one of her paintings. "My father used to sing that all the time," she said, pointing to a "musical" scene with a mother and father sitting on the porch of a log cabin with at least a half dozen happy children all around them.
One scene was inspired by an event at Broughton Hospital in Morganton. All the girls were prim and proper and reserved — except one. That one was pretty uninhibited, at one point reaching all the way across the table at lunch to get a helping of food, much to the astonishment of the other girls, who look sideways at the one table companion's impertinence.
Gloster is unconcerned with linear accuracy and perspective. Whether sharing a moment when a child sits at her grandmother's feet as she sews, despairing over the loss of a job, or depicting a living room scene at Christmas.
There are common themes, including music, education, and her faith in God. Meet the woman at Edgewood Cottage this week, listen to her stories, see her folk art, and marvel at her creativity and buoyant spirit.
Edgewood Cottage opens each day for the Artists in Residence series at 10 a.m., Monday through Sunday, closing at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.