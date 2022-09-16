Recess hosting mini golf fundraiser to support next phase of the Boone Greenway Skatepark By Moss Brennan Moss Brennan Author email Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Boone Greenway Skatepark was built with Artisan Skateparks, a company based in Kitty Hawk. boone greenway skatepark2.jpg boone greenway skatepark2.jpg Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONE — Local business Recess is hosting a fundraiser for the Boone Greenway Skatepark on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Sunrise Mountain Mini Golf.All proceeds from the event will toward the next phase of the Boone Greenway Skatepark. The fundraiser is $10 to play mini golf. The event will go from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.The event will feature a silent auction with local art, signed limited skateboards, snowboards, local business gift certificates, more gear and more goodies.The Cardinal Burger Wagon will be supplying the grub and New Belgium is coming through with the beverages.For anyone that can’t make it to the event, there is a GoFundMe set up for any donations at www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark.Event organizers are also working on a silent auction website for people to use if they can not attend in person.to stay updated on the fundraiser and the skatepark, follow @RecessNC and @boonegreenwayskatepark on Instagram. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fundraiser Silent Auction Boone Greenway Skatepark Golf Sport Finance Commerce Food Wagon Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Out and about in Blowing Rock App State opens Academy at Elkin, its second lab school Man charged after pedestrian hit on Hwy 105 Blowing Rock Town Council supports greenway development funding, amends solar panel policy Watauga County health inspections Trending Recipes
