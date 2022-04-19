HIGH COUNTRY — Through the first three months of 2022, local Realtors® sold 573 homes worth $287.2 million. That’s a decrease in unit sales of 17% percent compared to the first quarter of 2021 when Realtors® sold 696 homes worth $299 million.
The number of $1 million homes being sold increased from the previous year’s quarter. There were 51 homes sold for $1 million or more since January this year versus 42 during the first quarter of 2021, which correlates to the increase seen in the median. The median sold price for the first quarter of 2022 was $369,700, an increase of 8% from last year’s median of $340,000.
Last month Realtors® in the High Country MLS sold 200 homes for $99.8 million. The median sold price for March was $353,900, which was 4% higher than March of 2021 at $340,000.
Sales continue to outpace new supply. The MLS recorded an average inventory of 250 for the month of March. As of April 11th, there were 245 homes listed for sale in the four-county area. Homes that sold during March were on the market for a median of only 47 days.
Land Sales: Realtors® have sold 368 tracts of land worth $54.4 million during the first quarter of this year, which is relatable to the activity they recorded last year when they sold 369 tracts for $34.6 million. High Country Realtors® in the four-county region sold 121 land listings in March 2022, which totaled over $18 million. In March Realtors® sold 17 land listings for $1.7 million in Alleghany County. Realtors® sold 34 properties totaling over $3.6 million in Ashe County. Realtors® sold 30 land listings which totaled over $5.5 million in Avery County. Realtors® recorded 40 properties selling for over $7.2 million total in the month of March in Watauga County.
Commercial Sales: Realtors® in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties have sold 10 commercial listings for $5.7 million in the first quarter of this year. Two commercial sales were recorded in March totaling $1.3 million, which were sold in Ashe and Watauga counties.
Alleghany County: Realtors® sold 39 homes worth $12.2 million through the first quarter of the year, a 37% decrease in sales volume from 2021 ($19.4 million). In March of this year, 13 homes were sold for $3.94 million. The median sold price was $294,000, a 5% increase from last year ($280,000).
Ashe County: There were 105 homes worth $36.2 million sold in the first quarter, a 17% decrease in unit sales compared to last year. In March Realtors® sold 37 homes worth $13.3 million. The median sold price for the month of March, which was $310,000, recorded a 5% increase versus March of 2021 ($294,000).
Avery County: Realtors® sold 125 homes worth $70.6 million in the first quarter, up 24% from a year ago ($57 million). In March there were 44 homes sold for $29 million. The median sold price was $285,000.
Watauga County: There were 235 homes worth $141 million sold in the first quarter, a unit sales decrease of 24% compared to last year. In March there were 76 homes sold for $41.8 million. The median sold price was $490,500, a 24% increase.
Interest Rates: The average 30-year fixed rate is on the rise, hitting 3.18% as of April 7. The information posted online per Freddie Mac indicates “Mortgage rates have increased 1.5 percentage points over the last three months alone, the fastest three-month rise since May of 1994. The increase in mortgage rates has softened purchase activity such that the monthly payment for those looking to buy a home has risen by at least 20% from a year ago.”
Disclaimer: Figures based on information from High Country Multiple Listing Service. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.
