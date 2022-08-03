VALLE CRUCIS – The popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis continues in early August with a performance by the Raleigh Flute Choir.
The highly-acclaimed chamber music ensemble, based in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, will mark their debut performance at the concert series. The eight member ensemble graces the chancel at St. John’s at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. It will be their farewell concert immediately prior to the group’s departure for Chicago where they will perform at the National Flute Association’s Annual Convention.
Founded in 1986, the Raleigh Flute Choir is a chamber ensemble of professional flutists from central North Carolina. They have distinguished themselves as one of the nation’s leading flute choirs. Utilizing all members of the flute family, they perform an exciting repertoire spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present, including transcriptions and original compositions.
Their current “Folklore Concert Tour” features folk tunes of the Appalachians as well as music inspired by tango and Greek mythology. Artists of the Raleigh Flute Choir include Irene Burke, Kim Bridgers, Amy Holt, Andrea McKerlie Luke, Thomas Mease, Emma Morris, Lauren Robbins-Pollack and Rosene Rohrer.
A summer mission of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, the picturesque St. John’s chapel, consecrated in 1862, is located in the Watauga County countryside and provides marvelous acoustics for music with its wooden walls and floors forming a natural sounding board for live performances.
The Rev. R. Allan McCaslin is Rector of Holy Cross. “After their scheduled performances in both 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the pandemic,” said McCaslin, “we are delighted finally to welcome this outstanding group home to St. John’s, and believe me when I say they are well worth the wait,” McCaslin cited the book of Job when he said, “They sing to the timbrel and harp, and rejoice at the sound of the flute.”
He also noted a phrase from Isaiah which cites the, “gladness of heart, as when one marches to the sound of the flute.”
The Summer Concert Series showcases some of the High Country’s finest musicians along with regional artists of national prominence. Attendees linger until sunset to mingle with the artists after their performance.
All concerts begin promptly at 5 p.m., are approximately 60 minutes in duration, and followed by a potluck supper. Suggested admission is $10 per person to offset artists fees, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.
Attendees traditionally bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every summer concert, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. Many audience members prefer to set up lawn chairs near the open windows of the chapel and listen to the music as it resonates throughout the valley. All are welcome as local residents mingle with newcomers and visitors to the melting pot that is historic St. John’s.
