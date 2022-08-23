What do Hank Williams, William Shakespeare, and Herod Antipas all have in common? I’ll give you some clues. I thought about singing “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” for you, but realized you couldn’t hear me. Listen to the words of the chorus:
Your cheatin’ heart will make you weep;
You’ll cry and cry and try to sleep;
But sleep won’t come the whole night through;
Your cheatin’ heart will tell on you.
Now a word from Shakespeare’s Richard III as another clue:
My conscience hath a thousand tongues,
And every tongue brings in a different tale,
And every tale condemns me for a villain.
Our last clue comes from a scene in Matthew’s gospel as Herod Antipas hears of the growing fame of Jesus.
“Who is this Jesus of Nazareth?” Some said he was a prophet, others said this or that — then Herod broke in with his terse comment: I know who he is; he is John the Baptist, whom I beheaded, come back from the dead. One preacher said this is the resurrection not of John the Baptist, but of conscience!
All three men have given us striking examples of the power of the conscience. Conscience compels us to do strange things; there is even a “Conscience Fund” kept by the government to receive money sent in by conscience-stricken folks. It was begun in 1811 when a person sent in $5 for conscience’s sake. Now the fund has millions of dollars! There is probably something on your conscience, which means it is doing its work. A bishop once wrote a poem picturing a man sitting down with his conscience and he discovers that
The ghosts of forgotten actions
Came floating before my sight,
And the sins that I thought were dead sins
Were alive with a terrible might.
And I know of the future Judgment,
How dreadful so ’er it be,
That to sit alone with my conscience
Would be judgment enough for me!
A famous comedian quipped that “people would listen to the voice of conscience if they knew which channel it was on.” The conscience doesn’t come from Hollywood; it comes from God!
Some folks laugh at the whole idea of conscience, and especially the idea of a conscience with super-natural origins. They point to different morals of different cultures and say what we call conscience is but a leftover remnant of tribal memory.
The little child knew better than that when he said to his mother one day, “I’ve got something inside me I can’t do what I want to with.” And even Huck Finn’s got a point when he says that “conscience takes up more room than all the rest of a person’s insides.”
The conscience is an echo of a will, a law greater than our own desires. Proverbs 20:27 asserts that the conscience is the candle of the Lord in the heart of man. Robert Browning called conscience “the great beacon light God sets in us all.” And every person on earth is endowed with a conscience. It comes as standard human equipment. Even so, it is true that our consciences can be blunted by our society or by our twisted thinking.
Most of us still have a conscience, which can make us miserable — thank God!
In one sense, the Bible is the record of man’s struggle with his conscience; his effort by works and sacrifice to soothe his accusing conscience. All of us want a good conscience and all of us need a pure conscience. Paul speaks of the tragedy of a professing Christian putting away a good conscience and thus making a shipwreck of his life (1 Timothy 1:19).
All the money in the world, all the one-night stands, all the wild living cannot buy the peace of a clean, pure conscience. We read in Hebrews 9:14 that the only perfect and permanent cleansing and purifying of the conscience requires the blood of Jesus, the Son of God. Through his blood the darkest conscience can become as white as snow.
To have a conscience that will not mislead either you or others, try this: (1) seek the constant companionship of Jesus through his Holy Spirit and prayer above all others; it will enlighten our conscience and give it a steady light on what is right and wrong. (2) seek fellowship with other Christians committed to the lordship of Jesus above comfort or culture; it will help to trim the wick of your conscience’s candle. And (3) give serious and careful study to the Scriptures; they will strengthen your light.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
