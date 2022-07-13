I’ve always liked hats—especially on women. I grew up back when both men and women wore hats—not caps, but real hats. I suppose it’s natural that I would be interested in hats, given that I am a graduate of Stetson University, named and funded by the hatmaker.
But hats are interesting, from the stovepipe hats of Abe Lincoln’s time to the Stetsons the cowboys wore, to the green berets nowadays. And I keep expecting the raccoons on Huckleberry Knob to start wearing hats . . . they’ve been wearing masks for a long time.
But anyhow, I better get on with my story lest the editor yell at me.
Two recent events have me thinking about hats. First, a month or so ago our neighborhood welcomed a new family. I took some toothsome brownies over to them, along with copies of several of my books — Raccoon Theology, The Stories Jesus Told, Vinegar Tales, etc. I also introduced myself as the interim pastor of the little church by Tweetsie, and also invited them to visit Edgewood Cottage during my week as artist in residence.
The wife says, “My, you wear a lot of hats!” Then, this past week at Edgewood Cottage, someone was buying some of my books which I made available, and the same comment was made: “You wear a lot of hats!”
It got me thinking, this familiar phrase about “wearing several hats” that we’ve all heard.
Most of us do “wear several hats.” Our work, our participation in a faith group, our hobbies, our involvement in community groups, etc. The hard but essential thing is to know which hat is the most important one. That is, which one is the real you.
We’ve all observed how some celebrities, from movie stars to music stars, to politicians, etc. sometimes get confused about who they really are. The parts they play take control and they sometimes don’t seem to know who they are, or who they were created to be, and sadly some make a shipwreck of their lives because they never figured out what hat was really important.
I once read a statement that deserves thought by all of us. When we look into the mirror, we really are seeing four people. The person staring back at us is (1) the person other folks think we are; (2) the person we think we are; (3) the person we really are; and (4) the person God has created us to be.
In our better moments, we would all confess there is that persona that we want folks to see; that nice, successful, generous, selfless person. But if we are really honest, we know that we seldom are the person other people see and think we are. We all stumble and fall short. Yet, however difficult it is to acknowledge, each of us has special qualities which we can develop. Sometimes we speak of these abilities as gifts from God.
As I said earlier, the trick is to know which of the various hats we wear is the one we were created to wear! For instance, I wear the author’s hat, the artist’s hat, the minister’s hat. But I know that however much I enjoy writing, however much I enjoy trying to capture the effects of sunlight on God’s natural world, the most important hat I wear is that of a minister. That’s who I am created to be. The other hats add challenge and enjoyment, but I know who I am and that it is through my ministry that I find the deepest fulfillment.
The other hats hopefully bring enjoyment and help folks reflect on their blessings, think about who God is and who he wants them to be. So each hat you wear can be meaningful . . . and I think you’ll get the best help on finding out which hat you wear is the most important—in church.
Well, I’d best be going, if you’ll hand me my hat, please.
