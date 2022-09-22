How old are you? Mind you, I have better sense than to ask a lady her age, but you men. . . I suspect that most of my reading audience are senior adults. I’m past the proverbial four score, and greatly blessed with good health. But often I hear people say things like “growing old is not for sissies!” Or “My warranty has run out and everything is breaking down!” I’ve heard folks share their aches and pains of old age and say, “My advice is, don’t grow old!” Believe me, I understand the challenges of growing old, and they are many!
In his book, In the Hands of God, one of my favorite authors, William Barclay, comments on that advice—don’t grow old. For those who may not be familiar with Barclay, he was professor of Divinity at Glasgow University a generation ago, and the author of a very helpful commentary on the New Testament. Anyway, I’m endebted to Barclay for some of these thoughts on growing old. And the first thing about the above advice to never grow old is this: It is a ridiculous bit of advice, because you cannot stop growing old. The other option is less desirable. We all grow older day by day. And if we are fortunate we will make it into our nineties, as did Queen Elizabeth.
In the second place, the advice to never grow old is not only impossible to do, it is bad advice because to try to never grow old simply leads to frustration on your part. We’ve all seen people who think they have us fooled on their age, but in reality their desperate attempt to stave off the years has only made them slightly ridiculous. It is far better to accept that God’s intention is that we grow older and even depart this life. And here Queen Elizabeth, I think, set a good example. As she aged, she did so gracefully. And note the salutation, “The Queen is dead; long live the King!” Growing old and dying is a part of life, and life moves on.
Growing old should bring a sense of serenity. I have long said that I believe the important thing is not how long we live, but the spiritual decisions we make in the days of our lives. Happy is the person whose life, because of spiritual decisions made, grows richer with the passing years. And let us go further—the passing years should be our schoolmaster to teach us some important lessons. I would hope that senior adults have learned from experience that some things and some experiences have more value than others.
I find that growing old has led to more tolerance. When I was younger, I fear I was more judgmental, and also that I had more answers to the big questions than I feel as a senior adult. Now I have answers to fewer questions; but the questions that count have solid answers that the world cannot sway.
And finally, growing old should lead all of us to ask the ultimate questions about God, and our relationship to him. I’ve never understood folks who seem to build their lives—so frail, like a wisp of smoke—without reference to God. The material things of this world can enhance creature comfort, but there is a higher level to life. And worth pondering is the fact that I’ve never seen a U-Haul trailer behind a hearse. We leave all we amassed for creature comfort behind when we come to the end of this life. The increasing years should bring an increasing gratitude for the blessings God has poured out upon each of us. And a relationship to God brings a wonderful light at evening time. Robert Browning says it finely for me:
Grow old along with me!
The best is yet to be,
The last of life, for which the first was made:
Our times are in his hand
Who saith “A whole I planned,
Youth holds but half; trust God: see all nor be afraid!”
Sursum Corda!
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
