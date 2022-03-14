The young woman had just lost both her father and mother in a car accident. She was in college, away from home, feeling depressed, lonely, desperate. Life was upside down, there seemed to be no one who cared and nothing to live for.
In the middle of that city was a bridge and under it flowed a broad, dark river. It was late in the afternoon when she decided to go to the bridge. On the way, she passed dozens of people who would have helped her if they had known what she was thinking. But folks like her don’t wear signs saying, “I am thinking of committing suicide.”
She walked slowly out to the middle of the bridge. She climbed up on the rail, looked down at the black, swirling water for a long moment, then raised her head to take a last, long look at the world around her. It was then that she saw the steeple, bravely pointing to the sky. She paused, looked down again at the rushing water and up again at the steeple.
Then she slowly climbed down from the rail and made her way across the bridge toward the steeple. As she sat in the pastor’s office a few minutes later, this is the question she put to him: “Is there anything under the steeple to keep me from going back to the bridge?”
That’s the question the world always asks the church. Especially when hope is gone and life is as dark as midnight and no star shines; when the party’s over; when the coach turns into a pumpkin and the glass slipper doesn’t fit and the clock strikes midnight and Prince Charming has turned back into a toad.
It’s the question folks ask when the marriage crashes, when the diagnosis is unthinkable, when the knock on the door brings bad news. Is there anything under the steeple to keep me from going to the bridge?
Are you different from the world? Do you have an answer to the world’s heartache and disappointment? Can you help me? It is a profound question; one that goes to the very heart and purpose of the church. For that is the context in which the Gospel was born in the heart of God; the Gospel and its result, the church, are not merely vehicles of southern culture. The Gospel is the result of God hearing the cry of brokenness and betrayal in a world shaped by sin and ruled by Satan.
Our society is full of folks heading for the bridge, so to speak. Is there anything under the steeple to stop them from going to the bridge? These folks don’t care whether we are Baptists or Catholic; whether we sing Brahms or Baxter; shaped notes or round; whether we have stained glass windows or funeral home fans; whether we sit stone-faced or say Amen or clap; whether we have an invitation hymn or not—the question is the same to every church: Is there anything under the steeple to keep me from going back to the bridge?
You see, at a church we don’t build computers or chairs or cars; our purpose is to change lives. Our purpose is to point folks away from the bridge and toward the Lord Jesus, who gives life and gives it abundantly. Under the steeple must be a people of purpose; a people with answers. Under the steeple needs to be a group of people who have a handle on life’s sad mysteries; people who have a sense of purpose as they move through this world.
In addition to knowing the Lord and therefore having a reason for living and a sense of purpose in life, there must be under the steeple a group of people who care about others. People who know there are folks who go to the bridge; people who believe that without a relationship to Jesus, people will be forever separated from God, here and hereafter. That means the steeple must be moveable. I truly believe that only the steeple people have the answers; but not everybody will come to the steeple, to the church. The steeple must go out into the world. On Sunday we are the gathered church; but from Monday through Saturday we are the scattered church. You are the church, the steeple, the only Gospel some people will see or pay any attention to. It’s not important whether your brick church building has a steeple; you are its steeple. So go look into a mirror. . . what do you see? Look at your church this Sunday . . . What do you see?
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church, Blowing Rock, next door to Tweetsie Railroad, with services in the sanctuary and on Facebook and YouTube, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
