Now that’s a gruesome thought! Usually we associate cutting heads off with the French Revolution, when heads rolled while the ladies knitted. Or maybe you think of heads rolling when the boss finds out about a mistake that will cost the company a lot of money.
Well, the other day I was reflecting on some of the colorful characters along the way in my ministry, and a certain little old lady came to mind.
She was a bankers’ widow whose passion had focused on the camera. She always brought her camera to church, and could often be seen at the close of the worship service corralling folks and taking a photo.
As the pastor and wife, Pegeen and I were often singled out for this special attention. She would make her way past anyone speaking with us, have us stand by the offering table or pulpit, and then the fun began. She would start backing up, eyes glued to the camera, while folks scurried out of her way. Oblivious to anyone behind her, instructions to smile, etc. filling the air, she would finally take her photo.
Then one day, just as she finished snapping a series of photos of Pegeen and me, she uttered a statement that made it all worth while: “I’m going to have to start taking my film to some other place to get it developed; the people where I have been taking it are cutting the people’s heads off in the photo!”
Now this dear old lady was snapping photos before we had the instant gratification of digital cameras; back in the day when you took your photos and then took the roll of film to the drugstore or Walmart or some place that developed film.
Most of you remember those days . . . And she certainly didn’t mean to whack off the heads of her photography subjects, but that’s what was happening. It wasn’t the fault of the film developer!
As I say, I was musing about this the other day when my sermonic tendency overcame me and I began to think about the implications of that little old lady’s actions. I found myself wondering how many heads I may have cut off in the last week; the last month; God forbid — in the last several decades!
Further reflection revealed that she did it because she was focused on herself, on her photography. She did it because of her human frailty; I am sure that in her prime she was well known in that city’s society, but now in her seclusion, in her widowhood, in her twilight years, she was not that person.
She cut off the folks’ heads because she was backing up, too. I can attest, while trying to keep a straight face, that she would march backward, people scattering out of her way, until she backed into a pew while trying to get the photo just right.
Maybe that’s behind a great deal of our problems as individuals, as churches, as a society, as a nation: in our fear and frailties we focus on our own desires, backing up without consideration of others and often cutting off folks’ heads in the process. Something to think about. But I better go. I think I just heard a thump, and a voice saying, “Knit one, purl two.”
