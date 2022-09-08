I’ve often pondered that deathbed scene of King David, found in I Kings 2 in the Bible. It’s as fresh as today’s newspaper. David is dying and the family is called in. I can see him beckoning his son Solomon to come closer and lean over the bed. Then David’s dark side comes out. He has kept a log of revenge and now he calls on Solomon to carry it out. “You know how to deal with Joab,” he says, “and bring the white head of Shemei to the grave with blood on it.” Solomon is a man of action, and carries out a series of bloody deeds of revenge. “So the kingdom was established in the hand of Solomon.”
But that seems almost too commonplace to comment upon these days. Years ago Reader’s Digest tried to track down the story of the newspaper ad advertising a late model Cadillac for sale for the ridiculous price of $50. Most folks ignored the ad, thinking it to be a joke. One man looked at the car, however, and told the lady who owned it that it was worth tens of thousands of dollars. “Yes, I’m sure I could get that for it,” she said, “but I will sell it for $50.” The man bought the car and then, with title in hand, asked what was the problem with the car. The lady told him that her husband had recently died and the will stipulated the car was to be sold and the proceeds given to his secretary, who had been so kind to him for many years. Filled with jealousy and revenge, the wife determined the secretary should have as little as possible!
A funeral director once told me about a widow who was apparently so broken up over her husband’s death that she could not even make arrangements. Then, at the close of the service, when nobody was around and the casket was being closed, he said the woman took off her wedding ring and pitched it, in anger, some 6 feet into the coffin!
Did you hear about the woman who called about a spool of a certain color of thread from a store, and seeing they had it, asked that they deliver it. The management protested, saying the purchase wasn’t worth the cost of delivery. She insisted, reminding them of their slogan that they would deliver. So, an hour or so later, a huge 18-wheeler slowly backed its way into her driveway, blocking the street. Unloading ramps were attached to the rear door of the van. Then, with ceremony, a large refrigerator dolly finally came down the ramp and proceeded up her sidewalk, bearing . . . one spool of thread! Everyone loves to get revenge.
The reasons for revenge are the same today as they were in biblical times. Custom. Get your enemies because it’s the accepted thing to do; everybody does it. Do unto them before they can do unto you! Daddy said to. That was Solomon’s justification. How our parents do communicate revenge, prejudice and hatred! And how many hurtful things are done both to individuals and our society under the guise of revenge for wrongs done by people long dead to people long dead.
A third rationale for revenge: He deserves it! But think about that. If any of us got what we really deserve in life, we would be most miserable. And a fourth reason given for revenge: I’ll feel better! Think so? I always feel rotten. Think of the cheap little things you do that come under the heading of revenge—things when you’re driving down the road, or things in your marriage. Does it really make you feel better?
Jesus said to turn loose of revenge and lay hold on forgiveness. Yeah, you knew I’d get to what Jesus said sooner or later! Jesus’ teaching destroys evil and redeems the evildoer. Revenge doubles evil and destroys the person. Jesus’ way—forgiveness instead of revenge—is an indictment upon the world. The scorn and ridicule we heap upon the concept of forgiveness instead of revenge shows how far this world is from God’s will. And in our literature and on our television screens we glorify revenge. What a commentary!
What does revenge really do? It hardens hearts, filling them with bitterness. Revenge puts me in the center; “I’ll get you back!” But on the Judgement Day, there will be no praise when we say we took revenge because I was justified. . .as we have received divine mercy, let us show human mercy. Now go out and shock someone by being nice to them whether they deserve it or not!
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
