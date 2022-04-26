I am writing this article on a beautiful day. At 8:30 a.m., it is already 57 degrees at Rocky Comfort!
After I finish writing, I think I will head out for Bass Lake and do some plein air painting. (That’s a fancy French word painters use to say they’re painting outdoors). And while I’m writing, it gives me opportunity to put in a plug for our High Country Plein Air Painters (HCPAP) group.
We meet every Wednesday morning to paint somewhere up here in the High Country. During April, we have been painting at Bass Lake. If you are an artist, you are invited to paint with us. Just drop me an email for details. Check out our Facebook page as well.
During the last couple of summers, I have done a good bit of painting at Bass Lake. I like painting there — the lake, the forest, the view of Cone Manor — all offer challenges.
But you know, the part I like best are the people I meet as I paint at Bass Lake. Apparently nobody can resist wanting to see what’s on an artist’s easel!
So, while I may be creating a painting of the view up to the Manor, or a painting of the heart-shaped pools, or of the beaver pond, I end up doing more talking with folks than painting.
As you probably know, walking around Bass Lake is a favorite of lots of residents and visitors to Blowing Rock for exercise. The walk around the lake itself is just short of a mile, with several trails branching off.
I’m sure some artists don’t like to be interrupted while they are painting, but that’s not me. I’ve often said, as a minister, that I’d rather talk about the Bible than eat! I feel almost like that as an artist. So, generally I get the scene blocked in — that’s just the term artists use to explain the fact that their painting looks like a mess for the first hour or so — and then I find myself talking more than painting.
But I try to have the correct color notes and the right values — how light or dark a color in the scene is — so I can finish the painting back in the studio. After all, as the sun moves (okay, the earth moves) the shadows in your scene change and you only have a couple hours before it’s a different scene anyway.
And the people I meet are a delight. Local folks that come by often and we chat, visitors from all over North Carolina and the Southeast.
Everybody has a story, and some are fascinating! You might be surprised at the folks who ask how long I have been painting, is it my full-time occupation, etc. That also allows me to share about my calling and career as a minister and an artist. And the folks walking around the lake usually make a couple circuits, checking on the progress of the painting on each circuit.
And I’d be nuts not to keep some of my art business cards handy, wouldn’t I? So I give out my cards and find that folks go to my website and often purchase a painting. I have discovered that folks love local scenes, and love to purchase a scene that they have had an opportunity to watch the artist create.
I’ve probably seen you around the lake; be sure to stop and chat with me next time and tell me if you read this article. And, I almost forgot — I hope you will also drop in at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock this summer.
All summer long, artists will be showing various works of art available for purchase. I’ll be there July 4-10 with some beautiful paintings of Bass Lake and other local scenes. It’s part of the Artists in Residence program sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. Don’t miss it!
So, see you around the lake and at the cottage!
