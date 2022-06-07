Well, I’m about to “retire” for the sixteenth time. The little church where I am serving as interim pastor has called a real pastor, so I’ll be finishing my work there at the end of June.
Funny thing, I didn’t plan on making a career of interim pastorates when I thought I was retiring from being a pastor in Memphis. But God’s thoughts are not man’s thoughts, you know. So, twenty years and fifteen interim pastorates later at churches such as First Baptist Churches of Boone, West Jefferson, Rutherfordton, Elizabethton, and churches in Lenoir and Hickory and all around, I’m “retiring” again. I wonder how long it will last.
A minister friend of mine called the other day and we got to talking about the interesting characters we have met along the way as pastors. That phone call and facing the end of an interim got me thinking about some of the folks who stand out in my sixty-plus years in the ministry. Let me tell you about a few of them—it may take a couple of these columns to do that.
There was Dr. Joiner, a religion professor at Stetson University. I went to college knowing that I was dumb and the professors were smart and dedicated, and would teach me things I needed to know as a young man called into the ministry. I’m not sure most college kids feel that way today.
Anyhow, I gladly credit Dr. Joiner with encouraging me toward marriage to my wonderful wife of 62 years, Pegeen. And, he’s the person who recommended me to my very first pastorate.
I was a senior in college when a church seeking a pastor talked with him. Bottom line: “Earl, you’ll be graduating in less than a year, and you could pastor this church until then. That’s not long enough for you to ruin them or they ruin you.” And so I did — at a salary of $15 a week.
Years later, there was a man in my Florida pastorate named Dallas, who owned acres and acres of gladioli farm and was very rich. He wanted to take his new pastor quail hunting. I only had a single shot bolt operated .410 shotgun at the time. I made a believer out of him by downing 3 quail on a single rise with that gun! The third bird was so far off in the field that he scoffed until we found it. Three on one rise with bolt action? Just luck? You better believe it.
There was a farmer in my Georgia pastorate who shall always stand out for a couple things. First, as an old man — he was probably in his 50s at the time — he could walk the legs off any 30-year-old, and did so to me. We would march through field after field after quail. Like the disciples of Jesus, I would pluck soy beans and munch on them for sustenance!
But he was also precious for a statement he made in a study group of couples one Sunday evening at church. Going around the group, each couple was asked about the ways they expressed their love for their spouse. When we came to him, Claude grinned, looked at his wife and around at the group and announced: “I told Stella that I loved her when I married her, and that I would tell her when I stopped loving her!” You see, we all knew he was a devoted husband and Christian.
One more and I better stop for this article. In my seminary pastorate, there was a man who seemed to feel God had commissioned him to make life miserable with criticism, etc. And I was his pastor, still in my mid-twenties. I had only been pastor at that church for a month or so when the deacon chairman, Russell, came to me and said, “Pastor, I know Ken has been giving you a hard time. If you like, I and a couple others will go see him and tell him to behave or leave.” I still reflect on my answer: “No, I have to learn to deal with folks like that in the ministry. I’ll survive!” And I did. But through the last 50 plus years, Russell McCoy has stood out as an encourager and supporter of his pastor.
If you’re in religious work, think back over the years at those who shaped you... and if you are a member of a church, take a few moments to reflect on your relationship to your pastor. Would he or she call you an encourager?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.