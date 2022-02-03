WATAUGA — A week following the 6th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its Q4 Economic Indicators Report for 2021.
The quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County and High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist, as well as quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
“We have a full year of data now that shows us tangible proof of Watauga County’s overall success in terms of economic position. The encouraging thing about these numbers is that many areas of our community are still not able to operate at “full speed,” due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, and the impact of variant surges,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “I think the continued gains in Occupancy Tax and Sales Tax collections show a tourism economy that was bolstered by great weather in the fall, the resurgence of several of our larger choose-and-cut tree farms, and a cold start to ski season. It’s also easy to see continued interest in our community as a long-term destination, as evidenced through continued surges in residential and commercial real estate.”
Unemployment rates for November 2021 were at 2.5 percent in Watauga, which was lower than the 3.4 percent statewide. For October 2021, the Watauga unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent compared to 3.7 percent statewide.
“Our community has proven to be resilient over the last two years and our local community has prioritized keeping their dollars on the mountain, spending with the small businesses that are run by friends and neighbors,” Jackson continued. “These numbers directly represent an area that is thriving despite of challenges, and one that sees equal support from its residents as well as visitors.”
In November 2021, Watauga County collected $2,822,126.91 for net sales tax compared to $2,530,045.05 in November 2020.
Occupancy tax collections in Watauga between September, October and November 2021 stood at $2,303,444.60 compared to $1,880,685.49 during the same time frame in 2020.
“The U.S., the state of North Carolina, and Watauga County are all at full employment,” Davis said in the report. “The state and county unemployment rates have been consistently lower than the national rate. As has been true for decades, some unfilled jobs in Watauga County will have to be filled by people from contiguous counties.”
The economic metrics covered in this report all point to a vibrant local economy, according to Davis. He also said home sales in terms of number of units and dollar value are both at record levels while occupancy and sales tax collections are red hot pointing to robust economic growth.
“Finally, the state passed a long-awaited budget several months ago,” Davis said in the report. “State employees will receive the largest pay raises in years this year and next. Given the number of state employees in Watauga county, those raises will be an infusion of cash for the county.”
Milner said a review of the Town of Boone permits for the quarter included a few new commercial real estate projects.
“Highlights include a conditional district rezoning for a townhome development project in East Boone,” Milner said in the report. “In addition, permits have been filed for the renovation of buildings within the existing industrial park and along NC Highway 105. Lastly, the third phase of Kensington Gate will add much-needed housing stock for our older population. It is important to note that while an owner or developer may apply for a zoning or building permit, the development project itself may or may not materialize.”
However, Milner said like last quarter, they continue to see an imbalance of supply and demand.
“Demand continues to be strong, however, supply is low, this typically drives up the price (sales price or rent,” Milner said in the report. “The multifamily sector will continue to be strong as there is a scarcity of land for development and the barriers to entry are high. This combined with the high demand for this product type will continue to make this segment attractive to outside investors looking to place capital.”
The largest commercial real estate sale was at $42,000,000 while the smallest was at $970,000, according to the report.
The Quarter 4 Economic Indicators report was developed and data compiled with the assistance of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Watauga County Tourism Development Authority, High Country Association of Realtors, and the Chamber’s Business Development Committee.
Economic Indicators reporting will continue through 2022, with Quarter 1 data expected once all relevant data has been reported by state and local agencies.
