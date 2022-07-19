Pursuant to Subchapter V, Article IX, Section 14-87 of the Town Code, Due to the recent catastrophic water main failure and associated loss of water supply, the Town will be moving to Voluntary Water Restrictions. Once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, The Town will be able to ease water restrictions to allow citizens to complete necessary projects that require the use of public water. Town officials will continue to monitor the Town water supply and make water restriction decisions as conditions warrant.
During the interim, the Town of Blowing Rock has moved to the Stage I Conservation Level.
During Stage I, the following voluntary water conservation practices are encouraged:
Residential
Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive.
Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.
Limit wash down of outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, etc.
Commercial
Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive.
Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.
Limit wash down of outside areas such as parking lots, service bays or aprons, sidewalks, etc.
We further encourage commercial restaurants to utilize paper products where possible. This measure would be done on a voluntary basis.
These measures are necessary at this time to make efforts to continue water service throughout Town and to possibly keep from having to progress to further shortage stages. Please help us come together as a Town to ensure our water supply replenishes as needed to resume normal operations.
We appreciate your cooperation during this extended period of low water supply. For additional information on ways to conserve water, please call (828) 295-5200, visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov, follow us on Facebook and/or sign up for our E-Alerts/E-newsletter.
**Please note we continue to be on a Boil Water Alert until further notice.
