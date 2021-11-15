BLOWING ROCK — At the written request of two Council Members, the Town of Blowing Rock town council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss current COVID restrictions. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 1036 Main Street Blowing Rock, NC.
Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.