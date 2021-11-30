The Town of Blowing Rock's regularly scheduled Town Council meeting has been moved from Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to Monday, December 13, 2021, due to a schedule conflict. The Meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at Town Hall.
Hilari H. Hubner. Town Clerk
