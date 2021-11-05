Pursuant to NC G.S. § 160A-20(g), the Town of Blowing Rock will hold a Public Hearing at the special meeting to be held on November 16, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock, NC. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public input on the proposed use of a finance contract with Barry M. Buxton Trustee of the Barry M Buxton Revocable Trust at an interest rate of 0% for installment financing of 2.12 total acres of land on US Hwy. 321. If you have any questions regarding the notice, please contact Nicole Norman, Finance Officer at (828) 295-5200.
Hilari H. Hubner, Town Clerk
