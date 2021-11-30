The Town of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority (TDA) will hold their annual retreat and quarterly meeting on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at Town Hall located at 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, NC.
Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk
