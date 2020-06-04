BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, to discuss the town’s proposed budget for FY 2020-2021.The budget is slated to be voted on during the town’s regularly scheduled town council meeting on Tuesday, June 9, at which time the public will be able to make comments regarding the budget allocations.
The proposed budget for the town is 1.37 percent less than the adopted FY 2019-2020 budget, which is equivalent to a $149,173 decrease in spending. The full proposed budget totals $10,763,402 for the town’s spending for FY 2020-2021.
In the proposed budget Town Manager Shane Fox recommended a “revisit of the current financial situation at the end of the first quarter 2020-2021 and mid-year 2020-2021” in order to adjust the budget to the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Personnel expenditures, which include salaries, group insurance, retirement and other benefits, make up 46 percent of the total proposed budget. The budget includes “a new recurring cost” of a School Resource Officer position at the Blowing Rock School, which will cost approximately $68,465, according to Fox’s proposal.
Operating expenses, that include costs other than personnel, capital outlay and debt services, are allotted 33 percent of the town’s budget, while capital outlay, which includes equipment that costs more than $5,000, is 3 percent.
Community members interested in participating in the public hearing for the town’s budget on June 9 can also contact the town clerk at (828) 295-5200 to set up an in-person appointment to review the budget.
Alternatively, the full budget proposal can be found on Blowing Rock’s website at http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/town-budget/2020-2021-proposed-budget, which include explanations of each department’s allotments by Fox.
For those interested in speaking during the public hearing portion of the meeting, contact the clerk before noon on June 9 to obtain access to the virtual meeting for participation purposes. The meeting will be streamed using Cisco Webex.
The meeting can be live streamed, without the option of commenting or interacting with the council members, on the Blowing Rock website at http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.