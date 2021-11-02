BLOWING ROCK — A long awaited. proposed improvement to the Valley Boulevard cityscape ran into little opposition at the Oct. 21 meeting of Blowing Rock Planning Board. If the special use permit application passes muster at the Nov. 9 public hearing that is expected to be on the town council agenda, the old Scotchman building will get a facelift and the entire property redeveloped with additional landscaping and plenty of parking spaces.
High Country Manor, LLC is requesting the SUP to renovate the old building at 7815 Valley Boulevard for a retail beer and wine shop. The roof is being modified and what is currently a plain facade will be dressed up, Blowing Rock style.
The property is zoned GB (General Business) and is located in the WS-IV water supply watershed.
The property being redeveloped was previously purchased by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in preparation for the U.S. 321 Bypass (Valley Boulevard) widening project, but after the road property was placed on the real estate market and subsequently purchased by Britt Medley, according to the packet prepared for the Oct. 21 planning board meeting.
For its retail use, 15 parking spaces are required and the applicant is providing 15 spaces in its design, including one that is ADA accessible. The parking access will utilize existing driveway cuts on Valley Boulevard but will be limited to one-way traffic flow from north to south, according to the board packet.
Because of the planned landscaping that will replace areas of previous pavement, the redevelopment of the property will result in a reduction in impervious surfaces.
The building will be renovated by removing the existing parapet roof and constructing a new metal roof. Two garage doors are proposed to be added to the front of the building along with two dormers and a middle roof structure with stone columns at the entrance. The plans suggest that the existing stone on the building will remain and the building colors and tirm will be complimentary to the stone.
During the Oct. 21 planning board meeting, the board members universally agreed that it was a much needed to improvement to what has long been there. According to planning director Kevin Rothrock, there are no variances from town code being requested.
