BOONE — Appalachian State University recently announced clusters of COVID-19 cases associated with sororities as well as in the Thunder Hill Residence Hall.
The university announced the investigation of a cluster of seven students in the Thunder Hill Residence Hall in an email to campus on Sept. 17., with another email sent the following day to report clusters in the Kappa Delta and Chi Omega sororities.
A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The university identified seven student residents of Thunder Hill who tested positive within the past 14 days of the email being sent.
“Two are recovering in active isolation and five are past the isolation stage. The students are being provided support by the university,” the university stated.
The cluster of cases was identified and confirmed by App State and AppHealthCare based on the number of cases identified within 14 days, and all individuals having a common link with the residence hall. Individuals were tested at a variety of locations in the past 14 days.
Nine students associated with the Kappa Delta sorority tested positive within the past 14 days, the university stated. Four were recovering in active isolation and five were past the isolation stage.
Additionally, there are 10 students associated with the Chi Omega sorority who had tested positive within the past 14 days. Three were recovering in active isolation and seven were past the isolation stage, Appalachian said.
These clusters of cases were identified and confirmed by App State and AppHealthCare based on the number of cases identified within 14 days. All positive individuals in Thunder Hill Hall had a common link with the residence hall. Individuals were tested at a variety of locations. The sorority clusters were determined based on the number of cases identified within 14 days and all individuals had common links with the sororities.
Public health staff had identified and reached out to all identified close contacts of those who have tested positive. A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
“AppHealthCare has been working closely with App State throughout the COVID-19 response, and continues to provide public health recommendations and guidance for infection and virus transmission prevention,” the university email stated. “AppHealthCare will closely monitor the active cases and continue to conduct response testing in coordination with App State.”
App State will have a pop-up testing every Saturday in September and October, the university said.
“AppHealthCare and App State encourage members of the university community to take advantage of these testing opportunities,” the email stated. “The more information we have, the better we are able to respond to active cases and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
“It is important to note that in some instances, the definition of a cluster is not met until after a number of the cases in the clusters are no longer active. This can be due to a variety of reasons, including the number of cases identified in a 14-day time period, contact tracing to identify and determine plausible epidemiologic linkage, and COVID testing and results,” the statement added. “Responding to calls and inquiries from public health officials who are tracing close contacts is extremely important for a rapid response from AppHealthCare and App State.”
