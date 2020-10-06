BOONE — Officers with the Boone Police Department were able to find a missing child on the Boone Greenway Trail by using a Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle.
According to the department, Boone Police Communications received a 911 call from a mother stating that she and her 8-year-old child were separated while walking on the Greenway Trail on Oct. 5. The pair became separated while walking near the Casey Lane access, which is on the eastern side of the trail system. Officers responded and immediately began a search for the missing child.
Officers were canvassing the area and contacting pedestrians on the Greenway Trail using the utility vehicle when they received information that led to a possible location of the child. After responding to that general area, the child was located safe and unharmed near the “Jim Byrne” Bridge.
Boone Police stated that the use of the utility vehicle was instrumental in gaining access to the area and locating the child in a timely manner. The vehicle was purchased in late June through a donation by an anonymous community member.
“This vehicle has been a great asset to the department and has proven to be a valuable tool," said Boone Police Capt. Bobby Creed, commander of the uniform patrol bureau. "It allows officers to respond quickly to areas where conventional methods created unnecessary delays in the past. Our department remains committed to providing timely service and keeping the Greenway Trail safe for all of our citizens and visitors."
The department thanked the Boone Fire Department and citizens utilizing the greenway that aided in the search.
