The Blowing Rocket and Watauga Democrat staff asked local leaders to give readers their best predictions for the issues, projects and events that are upcoming in 2020.
BLOWING ROCK — Fresh off a record tourism year, several big projects are slated to come to Blowing Rock in 2020, as well as questions on how to handle the increasing demands of tourism.
“I think we’re coming off the best year we’ve ever seen here,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “Because the economy is so good, I feel that’ll continue in 2020 in terms of numbers of visitors we see.”
Brown feels that in 2020, hoteliers will be able to raise their rates because of the demand and give the town a tax collection boost. In addition, the boutique hotel the Inn on Cornish is slated to open in early 2020 and other potential hotel options have received town approval.
The rise in tourism coincided with good weather, good economy and a great product, Brown said.
A specific area of tourism on the rise, according to Brown, was ecotourism.
“We’re positioned perfectly with natural resources nearby,” Brown said. “Folks can get up here in a few hours and almost be in a different world. They’re free of the concrete jungle and big numbers of people and can get into some open land. Folks want to do that. I think that’s going to continue.”
With the number of tourists on the rise, the logistics of handling those numbers will become a big part of discussions in 2020, Brown said.
“This year was so busy, that I think it raised some red flags for some folks that maybe we’re getting too busy,” Brown said. “I suspect that the TDA board will work with town council on suggesting some policies or some new programs that might help alleviate some of the congestion on the really big weekends.”
Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said traffic concerns will be addressed at the town council’s retreat from Jan. 6-8, including having different parking options in downtown.
Brown said they need to keep the residents in mind when looking at the future of Blowing Rock,.
“It’s time we step back and look at that and try to make it a positive experience not only for visitor, but for the seasonal resident and the permanent resident,” Brown said. “The last thing we want is to be part of an industry that overruns a town.”
Local notesBlowing Rock will have major pedestrian projects ongoing in 2020. The U.S. 221 sidewalk project, which will connect Main Street to Bass Lake, has gone out to bid after more than a year of right-of-way work. The project was made possible by a federal grant. The Middle Fork Greenway will have two sections slated to begin building in 2020, one going from the Blowing Rock trailhead to Chestnut Ridge and the second from Tweetsie Railroad to Goldmine Branch Park.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System president and CEO Chuck Mantooth and staff are aiming to develop plans to meet the growing needs of an aging population in 2020, Mantooth previously said. The $90 million in current plans for Watauga Medical Center in Boone includes a new bed tower adjacent to the emergency department, surgery suites, a new cardiovascular center and a new central energy plant.
In Blowing Rock, the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge was sold to Liberty Healthcare of Wilmington in 2019, and the two are developing plans for a retirement community in the area, a longtime goal of ARHS.
After concentrating on major projects in and around downtown, Blowing Rock is moving forward with developing a vision for Valley Boulevard, which could include code change recommendations, beautification and other suggestions. The process is slated to be completed in spring 2020.
Memorial Park, in the center of town, has been a discussion item with different ideas presented on how to update the park, including potentially adding permanent pickleball courts and new playground equipment.
Watauga County SchoolsWCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said the Watauga County Board of Education is set to continue work on the “significant” list of repairs and renovations at its existing facilities identified by the system’s 2017 architectural study, Elliott said. This list includes the continued work to improve parking lots, roofs, HVAC systems and security measures.
The new year will also see the application of a new statewide assessment model that will replace the end-of-grade test in K-8 schools — called the North Carolina Personalized Assessment Tool, according to Elliott. The new system will have third- through eighth-grade students take three tests in math and reading through the year that assess what students have learned up to the point of each test. Subsequent tests will assess the material covered in the time between each test.
Elliott said the tests will be personalized with different questions based on how students performed on the first two assessments. He added that the system aims to lower the amount of time students spend testing, while increasing the effectiveness of assessment.
WCS will also be adopting a new statewide school safety initiative called the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System in 2020. The system allows students to download an app that allows them to anonymously report tips about a wide variety of potential issues — such as weapons on campus, bullying incidents, drug use or self-harm, Elliott said. Tips can be sent in via web, a phone hotline or through the app, and can include photos and videos.
The board of education will also see new leadership in 2020 as the current Chairman Ron Henries and Vice Chair Brenda Reese — both longtime educators — are not seeking re-election to their seats on the board.
Arts and recreationOne of the most anticipated projects in 2020 will be the expected completion of the Watauga County community recreation center.
The approximate $38 million recreation center is currently in construction at the corner of State Farm Road and Hunting Lane. According to County Manager Deron Geouque, the facility — which is planned to have a leisure pool, competition pool, four indoor basketball courts and other amenities — is expected to be completed in late April or early May. The county also plans to complete new outdoor facilities such as tennis courts, a basketball court, pickleball courts, a pavilion and renovation of the softball field located next to the new community recreation center, Geouque said.
Construction is tentatively set to begin on Section 1 and Section 4 of the Middle Fork Greenway in 2020, according to Watauga County Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman.
Furman said that Section 1 is a partnership between the town of Blowing Rock and Blue Ridge Conservancy and is located in Blowing Rock. However, Section 4 is a partnership between Watauga County and the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
If all goes to plan, the sections are estimated to be completed before the end of 2020. Construction still necessary to see completion includes “paving the parking area, pouring the concrete ramp, constructing a shelter and installing signage,” according to Furman.
After its grand reopening in October 2019, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is planning an active year in 2020, according to Vice Chairman Keith Martin.
“We appear to be developing a pattern of announcing upcoming events every three or four weeks as contracts are signed and tickets are ready to go on sale, and I don’t see that changing in the near future,” Martin said, adding that App Theatre finds some performers through “block-booking,” which is the practice of “two or more venues in close geographic proximity (but in non-competing markets) book the same artists or events on consecutive nights.” This method also makes tickets more affordable for patrons, Martin said.
“For our inaugural season, we want to remain open to ‘opportunity bookings’ and are talking almost daily with artists and agents about bringing the best possible events to the High Country,” said Martin.
Watauga CountyWatauga County will begin to update its master plan for county facilities in 2020 as well as plan and implement upgrades to emergency communications infrastructure — including work on adding new communication towers, according to County Manager Deron Geouque. The county also hopes to begin a new simulcast system that creates one dispatch channel and establishes tactical channels for emergency incidents, Geouque said. Additionally, Geouque said the county will also make facility upgrades and improvements at the landfill.
Watauga County Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman said that in 2019, the county experienced an increase in the total number of permits issued and expected that to continue into 2020. He added that there was a small increase in commercial projects in unincorporated areas in 2019.
“Provided the overall economy remains strong, I see no reason that these positive trends won’t continue,” Furman said.
Wataugans will also be asked to participate in the 2020 Census on April 1. He said it is especially important that Appalachian State students participate, as college students are counted where they attend college and live as of April 1, not in their hometowns. According to Furman, the Census count could impact funding for programs such as highway projects, rural fire department grants, SNAP, Medicare and Medicaid and Head Start. It could also affect reapportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and could affect school district boundaries.
“It is important that everyone participates in the Census,” Furman said. “We need an accurate count, not only to help us plan, but also because it affects the amount of federal dollars that will flow into the county. … After we receive the numbers, we will reassess our plans, and potentially update them.”
Furman said that while dependable county-wide broadband is still lacking, progress will be made in 2020. An Appalachian Regional Commission grant to the nonprofit Education and Research Consortium is planned to be used to leverage private investment from Riverstreet Networks to improve broadband coverage in the eastern part of the county, Furman said. The county is assisting ERC in the effort.
