TRIPLETT — A wildland fire burned approximately 40 acres in the Triplett area along Elk Creek Road in Watauga County on Nov. 28-29 before it was fully contained. The fire is currently under investigation.

Along with the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service, departments from Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap, Yadkin Valley, Ferguson, Foscoe, Zionville, Shawneehaw, Beaver Dam and Cove Creek responded.

Wildland fire

The wildland fire in Triplett on Sunday, Nov. 28, that Deep Gap Fire Department and other local departments responded to.
Stewart Simmons .jpeg

The Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department got the call for the wildland fire around noon on Nov. 28.

A helicopter gets water to pour onto the wildland fire in the Triplett area of Watauga County on Nov. 28.
Wildland fire

The Triplett Wildland fire seen from a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook.
Wildland Fire

The wildland fire that broke out Nov. 28 as seen from afar. 

Crews responded to a wildland fire call at noon on Nov. 28 in the 10,000 block of Elk Creek Road. Video by Moss Brennan
wildland fire

Crews battled a wildland fire in the 10000 block of Elk Creek Road on Nov. 28.
Wildland fire

Crews worked to contain a wildand fire that broke out in the Triplett area on Nov. 28. 
Shawneehaw Fire Department

The wildfire from Nov. 28-29 as seen from crews from the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Shawneehaw Fire Department

The wildfire that burned 40 acres as seen by the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Shawneehaw Fire Department

A bulldozer works on creating containment lines the night of Nov. 28.
Shawneehaw Fire Department

The wildland fire worked its way through 40 acres before it was contained as seen by crew members of the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Shawneehaw Fire Department

The Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department was one of multiple departments to respond to the fire in the Triplett area on Nov. 28.
Shawneehaw Fire Department

Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department responded with multiple agencies to a wildland fire on Nov. 28.
Triplett Fire

Crews from Stuart Simmons Fire Department head into the fire line on Nov. 29 to do mop up work and make sure the fire won’t spread further.

The fire — which started on Nov. 28 — burned more than 40 acres but it was fully contained. Video by Moss Brennan

