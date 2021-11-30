TRIPLETT — A wildland fire burned approximately 40 acres in the Triplett area along Elk Creek Road in Watauga County on Nov. 28-29 before it was fully contained. The fire is currently under investigation.
Along with the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service, departments from Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap, Yadkin Valley, Ferguson, Foscoe, Zionville, Shawneehaw, Beaver Dam and Cove Creek responded.
The wildland fire in Triplett on Sunday, Nov. 28, that Deep Gap Fire Department and other local departments responded to.
Photo courtesy Deep Gap Fire Department
The Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department got the call for the wildland fire around noon on Nov. 28.
Photo courtesy Stewart Simmons Fire Department
A helicopter gets water to pour onto the wildland fire in the Triplett area of Watauga County on Nov. 28.
The Triplett Wildland fire seen from a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook.
Photo submitted
The wildland fire that broke out Nov. 28 as seen from afar.
Photo submitted
Crews responded to a wildland fire call at noon on Nov. 28 in the 10,000 block of Elk Creek Road. Video by Moss Brennan
By Moss Brennan
moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com
Crews battled a wildland fire in the 10000 block of Elk Creek Road on Nov. 28.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Crews worked to contain a wildand fire that broke out in the Triplett area on Nov. 28.
Photo by Moss Brennan
The wildfire from Nov. 28-29 as seen from crews from the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
The wildfire that burned 40 acres as seen by the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
A bulldozer works on creating containment lines the night of Nov. 28.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
The wildland fire worked its way through 40 acres before it was contained as seen by crew members of the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
The Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department was one of multiple departments to respond to the fire in the Triplett area on Nov. 28.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department responded with multiple agencies to a wildland fire on Nov. 28.
Photo by Chadley and Travis Rupard
Crews from Stuart Simmons Fire Department head into the fire line on Nov. 29 to do mop up work and make sure the fire won’t spread further.
Photo by Moss Brennan
The fire — which started on Nov. 28 — burned more than 40 acres but it was fully contained. Video by Moss Brennan
