SOUTHERN PINES — Winning eight of 33 junior golf events in the Carolinas proved to be just a curtain raiser for young Macy Pate in 2021, including both of the prestigious Carolinas Golf Association and North Carolina Junior Girls championship events.
As a capper, the high school sophomore shot a 14-under par 57 at the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Championship for the Winston-Salem area's Reagan High School. On Jan. 21, she was named the North Carolina Junior Girls Player of the Year by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association and Carolinas Golf Association.
Underlining Pate's year and her consistency was the fact that she finished among the top 10 in 29 of the 33 junior golf events she entered.
After bursting onto the High Country golf scene as a10- and 11-year-old by winning a Drive Chip & Putt regional qualifier, Pate and her family moved to the Winston-Salem area. Pate's father, Chris, was the chief landscape designer for The Town of Blowing Rock for several years.
The boys division Player of the Year was Caleb Surratt, of Matthews, a high school senior who won PGA Junior Boys Championship and a total of four events on the national level. He has signed to enroll at (and play golf for) the University of Tennessee in the fall of 2022.
The Player of the Year awards were determined by a combination of each player’s tournament scoring differential and the total points earned in the TYGA North Carolina Junior Rankings from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 and who have not started college.
“I’m really thankful to be named player of the year,” said Pate. “I worked really hard this year. I played some good golf and after that first win continued to play well. It really means a lot because all of the tournaments I’m playing are with my best friends or teammates. It really does mean a lot.”
The Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA), a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, a 501 (c) 3 organization, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings, and awards Junior Player of the Year and All-State awards to the top juniors in North Carolina. Membership is open to any boy or girl who are legal residents of N.C.; are 18 years of age and under; and who have not started college.
The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF). The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.
