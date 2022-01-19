BOONE — Parkway School will present Roald Dahls Willy Wonka Jr. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Watauga High School.
It was originally scheduled for the previous week, but was postponed due to the snow.
Since September, nearly 100 of Parkway School’s K-8 actors, singers, dancers and stage crew have worked to bring this story to life.
Parkway families, friends and staff have volunteered their time, energy and hard work to make this production a success. The community is invited to come and enjoy the show. Masks are required.
The Jan. 28 show is at 6 p.m. and the Jan. 29 show is at 1 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at our.show/parkway-school/.
